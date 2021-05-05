Batman He is the example of a superhero that never goes out of style. “He has no powers, rather skills and abilities, and that makes him the closest to human.” This is how he defines it Enrique Burone Risso (65), resident of San Fernando and urban artist. And he adds as in a revelation: “There are many people who already know that I am Batman. Another lot who do not, and some directly ask me when Robin appears.”

.Enrique walks through the streets of North Zone of Greater Buenos Aires dressed as the superhero of Gotham city, and spends his days painting “bati murals”. He is a graduate of the National School of Fine Arts and for more than 40 years he has not stopped painting or collecting toys. Even with the pandemic, he had to start teaching drawing classes at Zoom.

“Since I was a child, it was going to be the errands that my old with the returns I bought the Batman and Superman magazines. Then I would watch the famous black and white television series “, Enrique recalls. And although for a time he lost track of the Dark Knight, in 2018 he appeared again in his life to become axis of his artistic work.

Batman of the Conurbano. The superhero from San Fernando goes out with his clothes to do the daily purchases. Photo: Yani Bartoszek

“That year I did a show at the HCD in San Isidro, titled ‘Super Conurbano I ‘, They were Batman and a bunch of other superheroes. I exhibited objects made by me, drawings and paintings, “explains the Zona Norte artist. fiction show with reality, there was “really dramatic events that occur in the suburbs, to show the insecurity in another way that you live, and the claim of the people who are never heard by politics. ”

“That was an unfiltered sample. I think the politicians didn’t understand the message well, because it was a bit against them too, “Enrique says with a laugh.” The problem of insecurity is serious in the Conurbano. You have to look 20 times to the sides before entering your house, and you have to waste time like that. Everybody has a criminal act nearby. “

And he adds: “In the sample, the superheroes were the ones who were going to put order. Then I continued to advance with the artistic production proposal and only Batman remained. I worked on it from different artistic languages ​​and the character grew and grew. Batman began to appear in painting, photography, objects, and even audiovisual productions“.

Super Conurbano II exhibition. Batman and Superman waiting for the train at Virreyes station, in the town of San Fernando.

“ORn day a friend told me, ‘you have to take pictures of Batman’, ‘And but, who is going to be Batman?’, I replied “. No one but Enrique himself could reincarnate as the superhero who had been part of his entire life. And so he suddenly had to create the suit to wear it to a new plane, the plane of reality.

But Enrique wanted to do something different, with his own imprint. Thus was born the ‘Batman of the Conurbano ‘. “He has only the cape and the hood, dThen he wears a jean and sneakers. The mask A seamstress from here in the neighborhood made it for me. At first I had to make corrections because I didn’t want him to look like Alfredo Casero’s Batman in ‘Cha, Cha, Cha’. I wanted a Batman more like the real thing. “

His idea was present the superhero in different everyday situations, through videos and photographs to bring him closer to the neighbors. For example, it featured Batman eating at a pizza parlor, shopping, or going upstairs. A collective. He even got to row on the Lujan River. “This is an unprecedented situation. Batman was never seen rowing,” Enrique explains.

Batman of the Conurbano. Batman paddling on the Luján River. This is Batman’s first time rowing. Photo: Yani Bartoszek.

But Enrique’s creativity did not stop only in reincarnating as a superhero from the suburbs. Since the pandemic began It has more than 20 “bati murals” painted in San Fernando. “They even call me to paint blinds. If I like the place and the concept, I do it. Now they pay me but first I had to bank the materials and everything. It seems that he is a superhero very loved by the people“, comments the artist.

“So far neither only one mural was touched by graffiti artists. Everything was respected. So obviously Batman is respected on the street. Because if you do something on the street, it is a no man’s land, it can be like no. But in more than a year, all 20 murals are intact. I’m knocking on wood just in case, “Enrique says with a laugh.

And he thinks: “It seems to me that art also has to be in the street, and not just in a gallery that pretends to be a temple that costs people to enter. In the street you find art all day and it’s good I think that. Besides, the city changes you. It is not the same that you see a completely rusty gate than one that has been artistically intervened “.

Bati murals. Enrique Burone Risso paints murals and expressions related to Batman in the town of San Fernando and its surroundings.

Batman and football

Although Enrique’s fanaticism for superheroes is part of his history, there is a greater passion that overwhelms him and he cannot hide. “The first superhero that came to art in my life was actually the spider man because he has the colors of Tigre, not Batman. I even painted a mural of Spider-Man on his court. “.

So it was with him time that Enrique decided that Batman had to have a more football side. What originated the “Tiger Batman”.

“He has already been to the stands twice, in very important moments, when Tigre played the final in Córdoba at the Kempes stadium, which he beat Boca. And when Tigre played the second final in Mar del Plata, he lost against Racing there. There Batman puts on the Tigre shirt “.

Tiger Batman. The superhero appears at the box office in the final of Tigre against Boca. Photo: Yani Bartoszek.

For his part, in the town of San Isidro, Enrique already made the Diego Armando Maradona’s first mural with Batman. “They are my two passions, I am a football fan, and I met Diego in 2005. I was in his program ‘La Noche del 10’, along with other Argentine artists”.

“I was lucky to be with him one minute thirty-six. I exchanged two words and he signed a painting for me, which was later bought by a collector. So now I don’t know how much it is worth. Above that painting has two signatures of Diego, because when he signed it it did not look good and I asked him to sign in a clearer part. I told him ‘Diego signs in the middle that looks better’ and he signed in the middle “, the painter from Zona Norte recalls nostalgic.

“It was a painting that I did especially for the Night of the Ten, in which Diego appears in that kind of elevator that the program had. Now I am painting a series of Diego, which could be a sample and a large project. But neither I abandon Batman, on the contrary, there is Batman from the suburbs for a while. I think I managed to install it on the street, and people accepted it very well, “concludes Enrique Burone Risso.