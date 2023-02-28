Eight thousand euros for each of the migrants, boarded the boat wrecked yesterday morning in front of the Steccato coasts of Cutro. The life savings for many of the migrants then ended up in the water. This is what the Public Prosecutor’s Office discovered, which issued i three judicial police arrests for as many smugglers, one of whom is a minor. The two adults, a Turk and a Pakistani, were taken to Crotone prison. The minor in the juvenile prison of Catanzaro.

According to an initial reconstruction, the boat had left on Thursday morning, 23 February, from Izmir, in Turkey, with a load of Iraqi, Iranian, Afghan and Syrian citizens. At least 180 people on board. Arriving on the shores of Crotone, the ship ran into a shoal and broke in two. 64 bodies of the victims have been recovered so far. The Crotone prosecutor’s office yesterday opened an investigation into the hypothesis of murder, culpable disaster and aiding and abetting illegal immigration. There were 79 survivors.

“The mobile squad of the police, the carabinieri of Crotone and the financiers of the naval operational section of the Guardia di Finanza of Crotone, under the coordination of this prosecutor’s office, managed to identify three alleged traffickers of men who allegedly led the boat from Turkey to Italy, despite the prohibitive conditions of the sea, landing on the Calabrian coast and causing the terrible shipwreck”, explains the prosecutor. It is a question of “a Turkish citizen and two Pakistanis, as the presumed main perpetrators of the tragedy” who, according to the first findings, “would have asked the migrants, for the journey of death, about 8 thousand euros each”.