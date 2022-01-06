Entering the new year is often synonymous with change and news, including for Google. In the 2022 edition of CES, the Mountain View technology company announced that it is making improvements to the interconnected Android ecosystem and that there are a number of new features coming throughout the year.

The company explains that, over the years, it has developed its operating system in order to support more devices: from watches and tablets to TVs and even cars, noting that in addition to Android, its work includes portable computers and home devices smart.

+ Google: find out how to play classic games directly from the site search

The first of the news revealed is related to the configuration of new devices, a process that, at times, can bring some “headaches”. Through Fast Pair, which has helped users connect their Android smartphones to Bluetooth accessories more than 100 million times, Google promises to simplify the setup process.

The tech wants to take Fast Pair to the next level, moving beyond audio connectivity with wearables, headphones, microphones and cars into the world of TVs and smart home devices. According to Google, within a few weeks, when users plug in their Fast Pair compatible headphones, their Chromebooks will automatically detect and pair with a single click.

Anyone who buys a new Chomebook this year will also be able to use their Android smartphone to quickly set up and get immediate access to all the information they’ve already recorded.

As of the end of this year, new developments in digital car keys are planned, for smartphones with Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology. “We are working to bring digital car keys to more Android smartphones and vehicles later this year,” says the company.

Still on the subject of cars, it will soon be possible to request additional help from Google Assistant via remote actions. The features will first hit Volvo vehicles in the coming months and other brands will be announced over the next few months.

Google indicates that it is developing a technology for Bluetooth headsets that will allow them to automatically switch audio to whatever device the user is listening to and that will be available on compatible devices in the coming months.

New features will be added to the Phone Hub on Chromebooks throughout this year that will give users the ability to access smartphone messaging apps, even when they’re not around, as well as access their Camera Roll photos and videos.

The company is also focused on development for other platforms, such as Windows. By connecting their Android smartphone to a Windows PC via Fast Pair, users can quickly set up Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages, and share files with Nearby Share. “We’re working with Acer, HP and Intel to bring, for the first time and later this year, these experiences to selected Windows PCs,” says the technology.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?