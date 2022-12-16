A very serious mourning has hit the world of cinema and television in the United States of America. In fact, the former actor and director passed away Terrence O’Hara. His success also arrived in Europe and in Italy, after having directed many episodes of the successful NCIS crime TV series. His family made the announcement of his death.

Born on Christmas day of [1945, O’Hara approached the world of entertainment and in particular that of acting from a very young age. His first works, mostly as a character actor, date back to the mid-1960s.

After studying at the Catholic high school in Essex, he attended Rutgers University and then enrolled in the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art from London.

After a few small roles, precisely as an actor, he joined theAmerican Film Institute and it is from there that he begins to fall in love with the world of directing, which will bring him so much luck in the years to come.

His directorial debut came in 1992, when he directed some episodes of the TV series Renegade.

He later held the role of movie director in several episodes of other successful TV series such as Touched by an angel, Star Trek: Voyager, Smallville and Shark – Justice at all costs.

But he is with the direction of more than 80 episodes of the detective TV series NCIS extension reaching the high point of his career. A job done as long as his body would allow it.

Condolences on the passing of Terrence O’Hara

Terrence O’Hara passed away as mentioned last December 5, shortly before his 77th birthday and after having fought for five long years with a tumor, which in the end beaten.

The message of condolence written and broadcast on the web by Mark Horowitzproducer of NCIS: