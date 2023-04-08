Fresh from re-election, according to the Ljubljana press he never served on the board of directors of Olimpia Ljubljana, as he claims, which would have made him ineligible for the top continental office

In Slovenia, the headlines on the story take on the features of the scandal. The Football Federation, the police, the judiciary, the Ministry of Justice, even the intelligence are invoked. For those who have found the alleged evidence of a murky past, it is inconceivable that Aleksander Ceferin is not only still in his place, but has even been re-elected as president of UEFA. His rise to the top of football would in fact be based on a huge lie. One of the requirements to run for the presidency of the NZS (the Slovenian Football Federation, ed.) is to have held a position on the board of directors of a club for at least five years.

Ljubljana Olympia — Ceferin, as stated in the cursus honorum of his curriculum vitae uploaded to both the federation and UEFA portals, would have played this role in Olimpia Ljubljana from 2006 to 2011. However, there is no trace of his name in the minutes consulted and widespread, relating to that period of time. Consequently, if he had never actually held a similar position, he would not have been a valid candidate for the presidency of the NZS and therefore would not have become president of UEFA at a later time. The revelation made by Luka Pers, journalist of the Slovenian broadcaster Nova24 TV, is not new. It dates back to 2021 and was relaunched in recent days by Prava, another of the few newspapers – according to them – that is not afraid to take a tough position against Ceferin. See also The European starts uphill for Italy: equal torn from Finland one minute from the end

origins — The discovery that Pers would have made is the side effect of another investigation he was conducting and which involved the president of UEFA. In January 2021, the journalist had pointed the finger at Ceferin for his links with Davor Suker and Slavisa Kokeza, respectively presidents of the Croatian (Hnz) and Serbian (Fss) Football Federations, accused in turn of favoring criminal infiltration within the football movements of the countries to which they belong. Aspects on which UEFA would not have intervened, pretending not to see. Furthermore, while the majority of Slovenian media acclaim Ceferin as a national pride, another part of the press cannot help but notice the political connections that concern him. From Viktor Orban, prime minister of Hungary, to the Russia of the giant Gazprom, the country from which the coalition between the Scandinavian and Balkan federations would have started to support his first election in 2016. See also After run-off election: Slovenia gets its first president

connection — The raised fuss convinced Pers to delve into Ceferin’s career. The journalist asked the companies mentioned in their professional experiences to send him copies of the minutes of the meetings in which he was supposed to participate. Olimpia Ljubljana was the most diligent, from the documents provided by the club, the name of the current UEFA president cannot be read anywhere. How is it possible? Not even Pers himself can give an explanation, who continues to urge it loudly after Ceferin’s confirmation at the top of the pyramid of European football.

