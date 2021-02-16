“At that time (when I was a child) I was scared and lost. That’s where my impulse comes from, because I don’t want anyone in my life to be in that position anymore. “

The phrase corresponds to Branden Condy, a 25-year-old man from Virginia, United States. And it portrays his will and desire to excel, even in the darkest moments of his life.

The reason? It happens that Condy had a very complicated childhood, with his family wrapped in poverty and sometimes sleeping on the street. However, now life smiles on him: in just two years he became a millionaire, and shared the recipe for success.

Branden Condy became a millionaire in just two years. Photo: @brandencondy

“I would often stay home alone while my mother worked long hours to pay the bills and keep the food on the table. She tried very hard and loved us very much, but things were really difficult back then. When she lost her job, they asked us to leave the house with 12 hours notice. So we had to sleep on the street, “this young man told the Daily Mail.

Branden Condy had a childhood shrouded in poverty. Photo: @brandencondy

Times were tough, of course. Some family friends helped them, but the outlook was far from ideal. “We had to use public toilets on a daily basis and eventually start going from one acquaintance’s home to the other, “he recalled.

Branden Condy hails from Virginia, United States. Photo: @brandencondy

At age 16, Condy got his first job as a bachero, in a restaurant. Then, at 21, he started cleaning millions of dollars worth of yachts and boats. At that moment the goal was set: he wanted that for himself.

Branden Condy’s recipe

Social media became the great ally Branden, who gradually managed to create a marketing company for Instagram called Branden Condy LLC, which also opened the door for him to invest in the real estate market and Amazon.

Branden Condy formed a marketing company for Instagram. Photo: @brandencondy

“When I was younger, I saved all the money I was making and started working to grow my followers on Instagram. I read a book that told me to make me known and attract attention, so I thought that the networks would help me with that, “he said.

Social networks became the great ally of Branden Condy. Photo: @brandencondy

His first step was to follow different entrepreneurs who had the lifestyle he wanted and he approached them to find out how to achieve something like that. “This is how I met my new business partners”, he remembered.

Branden Condy told the recipe for his success. Photo: @brandencondy

“I started talking to some guys in Arizona who had a successful Instagram marketing business. After a few chats, they invited me to visit them. We met and I loved everything they were doing. I wanted to be in his place“, he assured.

Branden Condy broadened the horizons of his business. Photo: @brandencondy

His determination was such that it was made clear to him. “Before I left I told them that they would see me back there in 30 days, as I planned to go back and start my own business. They didn’t believe me, but on Christmas Day I quit my job and drove across the country to start a new marketing company with them, “he said.

Branden Condy and a story of overcoming. Photo: @brandencondy

They became his mentors. And boy did the effort pay off. Branden currently has more than 230,000 followers on Instagram and thanks to this it generates a profit of hundreds of thousands of dollars every month. He gives his tastes, of course, ranging from Lamborghinis and designer clothes to penthouses and other luxuries.

Branden Condy now lives a life full of luxury. Photo: @brandencondy

“My promotion comes from a somewhat different place and while I almost hate to admit it, it is largely due to the fear that my future looks a lot like my past“reflected the American, who announced that soon he will buy a house for his mother as a way of thanks.

And he concluded, by way of advice: “Believe fully in yourself and always take risks because I lived it and it is worth it. Bet on yourselves!“.

