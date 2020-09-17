Said to slap Shahrukh Khan In 2008, Shah Rukh had reportedly commented on Jaya Bachchan’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party. At the same time, his fight against Salman Khan also became the reason. In an interview to a news portal, Jaya Bachchan reportedly said on Shah Rukh Khan’s remarks that he was against it and that he never got an opportunity to discuss with her. Jaya also said that if Shahrukh had been at her house she would have slapped him just like his son.

Abhishek’s film told ‘rubbish’ Farah Khan’s multistarrer Happy New Year received a mixed response from audiences and critics. The film also featured Abhishek Bachchan in a pivotal role. When Jaya Bachchan was asked that she liked the film? This he called it a ‘nonsense’ film. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani were also in important roles in the film.

Statement on Amitabh and Rekha’s relationship The news of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s linkup was in the news for quite some time. Jaya Bachchan reacted to Simi Grewal’s chat show on these rumors and reports. He said that this is very cheap. It would be a matter of regret if she started questioning her husband. He also said that his children have grown up. She confessed that she gets a little upset with such things

Fear of Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya are one of Bollywood’s favorite and respected couple. In Simi Grewal’s chat show, Jaya Bachchan talked about her first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan. He reveals that she was afraid for Big B and wanted to be close to him by doing anything. Jaya said that whatever Amitabh used to say, she believed him and tried to keep him happy without questioning him.

‘I will talk in Hindi if I am from UP’ During the music launch of Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra’s film Drona, Jaya Bachchan had said that she would speak in Hindi as she is from Uttar Pradesh. Following this comment by Jaya Bachchan, she came under target of the MNS party led by Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray. However, Jaya later apologized and said that her remarks about speaking in Hindi at the music launch of a Hindi film had no other meaning. He had said that she would never discredit the city that gave them everything. She said that she would not disrespect the city till the day of her death.

Bollywood’s Veteran actress and MP Jaya Bachchan has come into the limelight after her speech in Parliament House. Due to this, he is constantly in the headlines. However, this is not the first time Jaya Bachchan has come up for discussion for her impeccable statement. Prior to this, he is quite famous in the industry for his bold statements.