Many coaches complain about playing too much. As a matter of fact, numbers don’t lie. But if we delve into the figures, in the rankings, we discover that among the top 100 players of the movement (therefore goalkeepers excluded) most used in all the leagues (not only the European ones and not only the top series), including the commitments with the respective national teams , in terms of minutes we find only four representatives of our Serie A, including three Inter fans: Milan Skriniar in 13th place with 4800 minutes, the Neapolitan Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 82nd with 4343 ‘, Marcelo Brozovic, 99th with 4283’ and Nicolò Barella, 100th with 4282 ‘.

with the goalkeepers – See also Bajrami, Empoli will have a special comment at San Siro If, on the other hand, we also include the goalkeepers (there are 29 among the top 100), who obviously have higher minutes than the other roles, the first in Serie A is the Giallorossi Rui Patricio, 17th with 4860 ‘. With the ranking extended, Skriniar drops to 20th place, Di Lorenzo to 113th, Brozovic and Barella to 134th and 135th, followed by Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio at 176th with 4181 ‘, with another Nerazzurri, Ivan Perisic, 181 ° with 4175 ‘. To find a Juventus player we have to go down to 225th place, where Juan Cuadrado is with 4088 ‘. The first of the AC Milan fans is even 506th, Franck Kessie with 3760 ‘. These data reveal a couple of things: Simone Inzaghi was lucky enough to be able to manage a squad with very few physical problems but at the same time he almost always relied on the same players. The situation is different for Allegri and especially Pioli, with many elements often in the pits.

top 5 leagues – To have a more realistic yardstick, however, we restrict the field of research to the 5 most important leagues in Europe: Premier, Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A. Always net of goalkeepers, Skriniar climbs to 6th place behind. by Antonio Rudiger, central of Chelsea, with 5010 ', William Saliba, defender of Marseille (4961'), Virgil Van Dijk, central of Liverpool (4890 '), Mo Salah, also of the Reds and first forward (4866'), and Tomas Soucek, West Ham midfielder (4829 '). Di Lorenzo would rise to 23rd place, with Brozovic 29th and Barella 30th. It is clear that the English are in command: first of all they have the League Cup more than other nations and then their big names have almost all come much further than the others, especially in Milan (out in the Champions League group stage), Inter and Juve (eliminated in the round of 16), in European competitions.

attendance – Different, but not too much, the speech for the games played. At the command are two players with 63 appearances: Joe Aribo, Anglo-Nigerian of the Glasgow Rangers and Luis Diaz, Portuguese now at Liverpool, until January at Porto. On the podium also the Cameroonian Michael Ngadeu of Gent with 60. First representative of Serie A, the Argentine of Inter Lautaro Martinez, in 23rd place with 56 appearances, 45 with the Nerazzurri and 11 with his national team. Behind him, Barella, 49th with 54 (44 under Inzaghi's orders, 10 with the blue jersey). Perisic is 68th with 54 (45 + 9), ahead of Cuadrado, who is also at 54 (42 + 12). Skriniar slips to 89th place with 53 (44 + 9), behind Bryan Cristante (45 + 8) and just ahead of Mario Pasalic of Atalanta, with identical appearances (the ranking in the event of a tie puts in front of those who played several minutes). The first of Milan is Alex Saelemaekers, 159th with 51 games played (43 + 8).