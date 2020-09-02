Highlights: ‘Mission Karmayogi’ to make fundamental improvements in government human resource management: PM Modi

Will also make ‘Mission Karmayogi’ worthy of realizing the expectations of New India: Shah

On Wednesday, ‘Mission Karmayogi’ got approval under the chairmanship of PM Modi

new Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the Union Cabinet approved scheme ‘Mission Karmayogi’ as a fundamental reformer in Government Human Resource Management. He gave information about the objectives of the scheme. On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the Mission Karmayogi on behalf of the Cabinet to bring about structural changes in civil services. He said that the Modi government is committed to building futuristic civil service.

PM Narendra Modi said, ‘Today, the national program approved for civil service capacity building in the Cabinet will lead to a fundamental improvement in the government’s human resource management practice. It will use the scale and positioning of the infrastructure to increase the capacity of civil service officers. ‘ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that ‘Integrated Government Online Training Platform (IGOT) will help in human resource management and continuous learning. Mission Karmayogi aims to make civil servants more creative and variable in future through transparency, technology. ‘

Civil servants will now become ‘Karmayogis’, know what this special mission is

21st Century Historical Reforms: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said that this comprehensive and detailed plan will be focused on building individual as well as institutional capacity. Home Minister Amit Shah said, ‘This is a historic reform for the 21st century that will end the culture of individual work and usher in a new work culture. To ensure accountability and transparency in the system, a goal-based and continuous training system will make civil servants strong and sensitive.

‘Mission Karmayogi’ got approval on Wednesday

Shah said that this reform will provide the government employees with a mechanism to improve their performance and also enable them to realize the expectations of New India. The Modi government is committed to preparing civil services for future needs. ‘ Save you that in a cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi on Wednesday, Mission Karmayogi was approved to make government babus more professional. Under this scheme, civil servants are now prepared to be imaginative and innovative, professional and progressive, energetic (energetic) and miraculous, transparent and tech-rich, creative and creative. The training standard for civil servants will also be increased.