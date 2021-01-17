If you are planning a getaway to the mountains to ski or for the children to have a great time sliding on a sled, there are a number of accessories for the car that will come in handy. Do you want to know which ones? You can find from ski racks, roof racks, bike racks, and even boot mats for sit on them if you need to change quickly or thermoformed luggage bags to store objects and insulate them from the cold and snow.

In this sense, there are thermoformed boot trays (rigid or flexible) to preserve the bottom of the same from the roughness of ski materials such as boots or the skis themselves. You can also find thermoformed luggage bags for the trunk with a capacity for more than 40 liters in a flame retardant material and plastic ideal for store delicate objects to the cold or the touch of snow.

This is highlighted by DS Automobiles, elements available for their SUV models, which also detail the possibility of a tuft-style needle-punched carpet-type boot mat, with resistant, non-slip and easy to clean coating with water, ideal for that moment when you have to change quickly and the trunk is the only place to lean or sit.

To transport equipment and tools for skiing, or for mountain biking, there are, for example in the DS 7 Crossback you find ski racks on roof racks for up to four pairs of skis or two snowboards, a set of two transverse roof bars made of aluminum with automatic fixation for bicycle racks, ski racks, cargo racks and a long roof boot with a capacity of up to 420 liters.

On the other hand, the DS 3 Crossback has a short roof trunk with a capacity of 330 liters and, for the most extreme cyclists, a bicycle rack fixed to the trailer hitch with a platform duly visually marked with dimensions of 126x74x80, ideal for up to three adult bikes. A more economical version is the bicycle carrier with a fixing arm format that holds up to four adult bicycles thanks to its homologation according to the City Crash and TÜV standards.