Sonora.- One day after the tragic road accident that took the lives of five people on Sunday, February 19, on the Nogales-Ímuris highway in the state of Sonora, the State Attorney General’s Office released the identity of the victims.

Through a statement the Attorney General of the State of Sonora, informed that the victims of the accident in Nogales. It was detailed that all the people who lost their lives They were originally from Sinaloa and were destined for the city of Tucson, Arizona.

The agency reported that the victims included three 25-year-old women, one over 57, and a 33-year-old man.

1.- Mayren Guadalupe “AG” 25 years old, originally from Culiacán Sinaloa

2.- Anabella “G”, 57 years old, originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa.

3.- Gissel Abisai “MM”, 25 years old, and originally from Culiacán Sinaloa.

4.- Grecia María “GL”, 25 years old, and originally from Ahome, Sinaloa.

5.- Christian Jesús “ES”, 33 years old and originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa.

It was also reported that the probable person responsible for the events Octavio “N”, is originally from Michoacán with residence in the US, is in a hospital under security guard to continue with the investigations.