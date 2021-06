From Simon’s mistake to Morata’s eurogol: the Croatia-Spain film

Emotions, goals and spectacle: Spain beat Croatia 3-5 after 120 minutes with goals from Sarabia, Azpilicueta, Ferran Torres, Morata and Oyarzabal. For the Croatians own goal by Pedri and goals by Orsic and Perisic. Red Furies in the quarter-finals

