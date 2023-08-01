Between those who have already been promoted to the first team and those who appear on merit, the Rossoneri coach has – and will have – several talented youngsters at his disposal. Between dreams, missed penalties and lessons with the “grown-ups”
AC Milan’s youth makes its way to America. Among the photos requested by the many fans of Maignan and Leao and the autographs in series signed by the star Pulisic, there are also them: the boys called by Primavera. Lapo Nava, Kevin Zeroli, Jan-Carlo Simic, Davide Bartesaghi and Chaka Traoré, now considered part of the first team, have entered the world of adults on tiptoe. Their journey began with heads down…
