You may have heard about all-rounder Rahul Teotia before but after a stormy innings played in the 9th match of IPL-2020 on Sunday, he has become a well-known name. In Sharjah on Sunday, the Rajasthan Royals player played a strong knock against Kings XI Punjab. He scored 53 runs off 31 balls with the help of 7 sixes and played a role in helping Rajasthan Royals win.

The Haryana cricketer has played in several teams for the IPL. The innings he played has become one of the best innings in IPL history. With the help of his innings, the Rajasthan Royals achieved the record 224 runs.

Kings XI Punjab scored a mountainous score of 223 runs in 20 overs thanks to a brilliant century by Mayank Agarwal (106) and an 183-run opening partnership with their captain Rahul (69) but Rajasthan won the match losing six wickets. For Rajasthan, Sanju Samson (85), captain Steve Smith (50) and Rahul Tewatia (52) hit half-centuries.

Punjab captain KL Rahul later admitted that the match was in his pocket but Tewatia’s innings took it away from him. However, the start of the innings for Teotia did not begin like this. Initially he was not able to hit the ball with the bat. People also started criticizing him on social media.



Rajasthan Royals needed 51 runs to win in the last three overs. Tewatia then beat West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over of the innings. He hit 5 sixes in that over. He equaled the record for most sixes in an over in IPL history. The record was previously held by Chris Gayle only.

Tewatia, however, could not finish the match and was dismissed for 53 off 31 balls in the 19th over. He hit seven sixes. However, he turned the match completely towards Rajasthan. Jofra Archer and Tom Karan won the 2008 champion team. Rahul was not a man of the match but still played an effective innings.

Who is Rahul Teotia

Born – 20 May 1993, Sihi, Haryana

Age 27

Batting Style – Left-handed batsman

Bowling Style – Left-handed batsman

First class record

Match-7, Run-190, Highest Score-35 Runs, Wicket-17

List A Record – Match-21, Run-484, Highest Score- 91 *, Wicket-27

T20 Record- Match- 50, Run- 691, Highest Score- 59 *, Wicket-33

Record in IPL

He played his first match for Rajasthan Royals in 2014 and then traded to Kings XI Punjab. Next played in IPL 2017 and then in 2018 for Delhi Capitals. He was then traded again to the Rajasthan Royals.