Radhe Maa, spiritual master Radhe Maa is participating in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Reports suggest that he is the most expensive contestant this season. It is being claimed that Rs 75 lakh will be given as a fee to Radhe Maa every week. Whereas if she becomes the winner then the winning prize will be different.

Sreesanth, Cricketer Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth participated in ‘Bigg Boss 12’. He was the first runner up of the show. Everyone was surprised how Sreesanth became the winner. By the way, he is said to have received a fee of Rs 50 lakhs every week in ‘Bigg Boss’.

Tehsin Poonawala, Actor Tehseen Poonawala had a wild card entry in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. According to reports, he was paid a fee of Rs 21 lakh every week. Prior to Tehsin, Rashmi Desai was the highest paid contestant in season-13.

Hina Khan, Actress Hina Khan participated in ‘Bigg Boss 11’. On this ‘Akshara’ of the TV world, the audience got a lot of love. However, Shilpa Shinde became the winner of that season of the show. But Hina is said to have received the highest fees every week. According to reports, Hina was given Rs 8-9 lakh every week.

Tanisha Mukherjee, Actress ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn’s sister-in-law and Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukherjee participated in ‘Bigg Boss 7’. Actress Tanisha was paid a fee of Rs 7.5 lakh every week by Bigg Boss.

Shweta Tiwari, Actress Shweta Tiwari, one of TV’s most popular actresses, was also the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 4’. In addition to this, he was also allegedly paid a fee of Rs 5 lakh every week.

Rimi Sen, Actress Rimi Sen, who earned films from films like ‘Dhoom’ and ‘Kyokki …’, was reportedly paid a fee of Rs 2 crore for participating in ‘Bigg Boss 9’. However, she could not show any status in the show and could not bring TRP.

Pamela Anderson, Hollywood Actress Pamela Anderson, once considered a sex symbol of Halloween, participated in ‘Bigg Boss 4’. He was reportedly paid 2.5 crores for the show. Pamela also contributed a lot of TRP.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Cricketer / Politician O Guru, thoko tali, because Navjot Singh Sidhu is also named in the list of the highest fees in Bigg Boss. According to reports, Sidhu received a fee of Rs 4 lakh every week. Sidhu, who participated in ‘Bigg Boss 6’, spent 5 weeks in the show.

Cake, wrestler Khali, who is shining the country’s name in wrestling, has also become a part of Bigg Boss. Khali collected Rs 50 lakh every week. Khali, who participated in ‘Bigg Boss 4’, had a wild card entry and became the first runner-up.

Karishma Tanna, Actress Karisma Tanna, who won the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Khiladi 10’ recently, participated in ‘Bigg Boss 8’. He allegedly had to pay a hefty fee of Rs 10 lakh every week.

Karan Mehra, Actor Karan Mehra, the mild and simple actor of TV was seen in ‘Bigg Boss 10’. Reports suggest that the makers paid him a total fee of Rs 1 crore.

Rashmi Desai, Actress Popular TV actress Rashmi Desai was the top finalist of ‘Bigg Boss 13’. It is said that Rashmi was paid a fee of Rs 1.2 crore for the show.

Siddharth Shukla, Actor ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Siddharth Shukla is also in the list of highest paid contestants. It is said that Siddharth was paid Rs 9 lakh every week as a fee. He won the winning prize amount separately.

The TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ is starting on Saturday 3 October. Names of many contestants have emerged from Jan Kumar Sanu to Ejaz Khan. With this, the most talked about Radhe Maa is being discussed. Every time in the history of ‘Bigg Boss’, some star is in the news due to his fees. Be it Sreesanth or Siddharth Shukla. Let’s know about the celebrities who have received the highest fees in ‘Bigg Boss’.