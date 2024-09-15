The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced on Sunday that the shooting incident at Trump’s golf course in Palm Beach, Florida, “appears to be an assassination attempt” on the Republican candidate for the US presidency.

At a press conference held by the Palm Beach County Sheriff and a representative from the Secret Service and the FBI, officials confirmed a number of information related to the shooting incident, including:

The suspect in the attack was carrying a Kalashnikov rifle.

The suspect was carrying a GoPro camera, apparently to document the incident.

– The suspect was hiding in the bushes on the field, and Trump was 300 to 500 meters away from him.

– The security personnel engaged the gunman and fired at least four magazines of ammunition.

– The gunman then threw his gun, two backpacks and other items and fled in his black car.

Authorities sent an alert to devices across the state with the vehicle’s data.

Martin County Sheriff’s deputies were able to stop and arrest the suspect on I-95.

The FBI has mobilized an investigation team and a technical team to study the incident.

– The investigation with the suspect is ongoing.

Officials at the news conference did not provide details about the suspect’s identity or any possible motive, but The New York Times and Fox News quoted sources as saying the suspect was named Ryan Wesley Routh.