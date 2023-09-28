Many fathers and mothers do sharenting innocently without thinking about the consequences that this practice may entail. This Anglicism, which is added to many others associated with social networks such as sexting either groomingcomes from the conjunction of the words Compartir (share) and parenting (parenting) and refers to the act of sharing photographs or other private information of children on social networks without the knowledge or consent of the minors. And without prior reflection on the consequences of that act.

The first immediate consequence is that what is known as a digital fingerprint is generated for the minor. Today’s children are subjected to the advertising of their lives since before they were born. Many times fathers or mothers upload their images to social networks from the moment they appear in an ultrasound. The digital footprint of most adults today began consciously with the appearance of social networks. But the digital footprint, that record that we leave about ourselves and our life on the Internet, findable in search engines, in the case of today’s adolescents and children, mainly belonging to the Z and Alpha generations, is being created by their fathers and mothers without a real consciousness. It’s like writing a resume prematurely in which all kinds of personal information will appear, which can be used for good or bad.

Perhaps the most serious thing about all this is that the data shared about minors can reveal enough supposedly private information that a criminal could impersonate these children at some point in their lives. This is where the sharenting connects with cybersecurity. According to a study carried out by the British bank Barclays, it is estimated that, in 2030, 66% of frauds on-line It will be based on the collection of data that reckless people have freely shared without premeditation. You could say that practicing sharenting unconsciously without thinking about safety is a dangerous act. Surely you remember those security questions, sometimes tedious, that many portals ask you, some of them banking, such as the name of your childhood friend, your first pet, or your paternal grandmother. They serve to ensure that the one who is accessing the account is you and only you, because almost no one else can know that information. Before the existence of social networks, these data were effectively only known to oneself and those close to oneself, but now anyone can delve into how much exists on the Internet about a person, especially if they are young and their digital footprint is extensive, and Find out for yourself. And if you add an algorithm or artificial intelligence that does it automatically, it will be even easier for a criminal to perpetrate the crime on a massive scale.

Another of the risks hidden behind the sharenting is he grooming. He groomingagain an Anglicism derived from the verb to groom (grooming), refers to the deception that a malicious adult poses as a minor to establish a relationship of trust with another minor with the clear purpose of perpetrating sexual harassment. According to the NGO Save The Children’s report on viral violence in 2019, in which 400 young people participated, one in five of those surveyed had suffered this type of harassment and 15% on more than one occasion, with 15 years being the most common. average age in which this occurred. Exposing the lives of minors on social networks can lead to this type of problems, either because parents share photographs of their children or because the children themselves do so, even though they legally do not have to create a profile on a social network beforehand. of 14 or 15 years to avoid precisely these risks.

However, many minors register accounts on social networks long before reaching the legal age, and without having prior education that prepares them emotionally for the exposure they suffer in that environment. If parents have shared their lives on the Internet since they were in the womb, and at home the issue has not been approached with a critical mindset, they may fall into the tentacles of harassers or be the ones who normalize practices such as that of sexting, consisting of sharing nude photographs or others of an erotic or sexual nature.

Although Instagram is full of parents sharing their children’s lives and their own, that doesn’t make them all influencers nor stars of paternity or motherhood. The public exposure of private aspects of a minor’s life can have consequences on her life that transcend even into adulthood. On the other hand, no matter how fun and innocent it may seem to post a slightly ridiculous photo of a child or an image in the bathtub or on the beach, we should think twice before hitting the share or download button. I like it. Cybersecurity is not a chimera or science fiction. Every day it affects us all more, so start by reflecting before spreading data and private information on social networks.

Eva Bailen She is a mother, Telecommunications engineer and Secondary School teacher.

