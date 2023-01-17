Mexico. A hymn to self-love, validation and the desire to recover oneself when a relationship almost manages to make you forget who you were, is the result of these artists after releasing songs that have been inspirational after a breakup.

In recent years, music has been changing and evolving, marking a generation of stronger, united and independent women. International performers and stars such as Shakira, Miley Cyrus Y Adele They have surprised their followers by their way of dealing with their love disappointments and revealing details of their breakup through their music.

Shakira

The Colombian star started 2023 with everything and a surprising collaboration with bizarrewhere he sent several messages to his ex Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend Clara Chia. The interpreter took advantage of her duet with the Argentine rapper to launch herself, for the third time, against her ex-husband, for the reasons behind their breakup, in a direct and blunt way, referring to her closeness with her ex-in-laws, her problems with payment of taxes with the Treasury and the siege of the press. What was most striking was that Shakira He was strong after his disappointment in love and gave a popular empowerment theme to all women.

Miley Cyrus

The singer and actress has also just released the single Flowersfull of hints towards his ex-partner the actor Liam Hemsworth, a relationship marked by rumors of toxicity that has led to the creation of a hymn to self-love. Through this song Miley Cyrus shares a message about finding fulfillment without a partner, courage, and a defense about being self-sufficient on the path to happiness: “I can buy myself flowers […] I can talk to myself for hours,” the song goes.

Adele

After six years of absence in music, the British singer returned to the music scene to share with her followers the moving album 30who summarized the divorce with his ex-partner simon konecki. The musical production included 12 songs that the composer wrote inspired by her love breakup. easy on me, which hides a beautiful message of self-love; either Hellowhere he confessed that he believed his marriage would last forever, were some of the songs on the album that made his fans bristle.

Danna Paola

The Mexican singer reached the most important point of her career with sie7e+an album where the theme was included Sodium, in which she talks about a lover who leaves her because of his sexual preferences. “I lost the bet and in the end, one less boyfriend, one more friend,” says the controversial single. “Honestly, yes, I fell in love. This burns and I know why. I want to see you happy, even if it is with him,” she adds towards the end. Although this time it was not known for sure who she was addressing, various rumors suggested that it was Eleazar Gómez or Roger González, with whom she had an affair.

camila cabello

The former member of Fitfh Harmony He launched Bam Bam in mid-March 2022, a song that put his followers in jake, who assured that it was inspired by his breakup with the also singer Shawn Mendes. Proof of this was one of the verses that says: “you said you hated the ocean, but now you’re surfing”, and it is in an appearance on the show Jimmy Fallon In 2020, Mendes assured that one of his biggest fears is deep water. However, after his breakup with camila cabelloShawn was caught happily surfing on the beach.

olivia rodrigo

The singer generated great controversy in 2021 after the release of her first single titled drivers lincense. Bits of the song like “I guess the song you wrote for me wasn’t real” and “I guess now you’re with that blonde who always made me wonder, she’s so much older than me, it’s all I’m insecure about” did that social media users theorized that the song was dedicated to Joshua Bassetthis co-star in High School Musical: The musical: The series, and who is suspected of abandoning Rodrigo for the also ex-star of the Disney Channel, the singer Sabrina Carpenter. Despite the bitter drink, drivers license became a hit, being recognized with the award for Best Pop Solo Vocal Performance at the Grammys and catapulted olivia rodrigo to world fame.