The scariest night of the year is here. Although there are a few hours left until nightfall and costumes begin to star in the most common pictures of October 31, many celebrities —and not so famous— have come forward to celebrate Halloween last weekend.

Alone, as a couple or accompanied by their children, the stars of the moment have published through their social networks the outfits with which they have surprised their followers. From Kylie Jenner to Chiara Ferragni, passing through some Spanish like Cristina Pedroche, all of them have chosen the best proposals with which to surprise.

More information

For a couple of years, the protagonists of the youth series Riverdale they agree to wear the same theme on Halloween. In 2020, they dressed in the powerpuff girls; in 2021, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes dressed up as Vilma and Daphne, from Scooby Doo, while Lili Reinhart he did it as a witch. This year, the three have been characterized as the Sanderson sisters, from the 1993 film the return of the witcheswhich just a few weeks ago released its second part.

Spanish celebrities find it a little harder to get into the Halloween theme, but more and more are joining the party. Rosalía has been encouraged to dress as Asuka, while Rauw Alejandro was Shinji Ikari, both characters from the series of anime Neon Genesis Evangelion. In addition, Rauw has also dressed as a blue Power Ranger and, on a motorcycle, joked: “Who has taken my helmet?”, both in reference to the vehicle and to the animation character himself.

The television Cristina Pedroche has surprised with a much more curious and elaborate costume: of Marie Antoinette… beheaded. The most striking thing is that she herself played at carrying her own head in her arms and, therefore, she had to make a body that grew half a meter above her. A lot of fake blood and a lot of work behind it.

Much simpler was that of the singer Shakira, although with a message. The Colombian dressed up as a cheerleader with a pleated skirt and a T-shirt that read “Milan and Sasha team!”, With the names of her two children and hinting that she is her biggest fan. A high ponytail and blue contact lenses completed her outfit to attend the Halloween party held at the Barcelona school where the two children she shares with Gerard Piqué study.

The toy story Kedall Jenner… and the Ferragnez

Kylie Jenner caused a stir among his followers thanks to one of the costumes he chose to celebrate the party: Elizabeth Lavenza, wife of the famous Frankenstein. But it was not her only costume: she was also characterized as Elvira, from the movie Elvira, queen of darkness (1988). And there was a third. On Thursday night, the influencer and businesswoman went out for a pizza dinner accompanied by Hailey Bieber. For the occasion, both wore a witch costume, including green body makeup.

The model Hailey Bieber has also wanted to bet on more than one outfit. For the second, she has been inspired by an iconic moment on the catwalks of the French model Laetitia Casta, when she walked in a floral bridal gown created by Yves Saint Laurent for his spring-summer 1999 collection.

Kylie’s older sister, the model Kendall Jennerchose a less terrifying but more nostalgic theme, dressing as the cowgirl Jessie from the animated saga ToyStory.

For its part, kim kardashian, another of the sisters of the television and millionaire clan, who always stands out at any party, became Mystique de X Men. It was completely covered in a blue latex suit, with blue paint, red hair, scales, and reptilian contact lenses. Missing Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, who still have tonight to join the party.

One of the most followed families of international celebrities never ceases to amaze year after year. In 2021, the so-called Ferragnez (that is, the Italian businesswoman Chiara Ferragni and the singer Fedez, who underwent surgery a few months ago for pancreatic cancer), chose to play The Addams family. However, this year they have opted for a more childish costume with their children: ToyStory. The singer as Woodie, chiara ferragini as Jessie and her two children, Leone and Vittoria, as the saga’s dog, Slink. Ferragni also wore a second (less familiar) costume: he took on the role of Christina Aguilera in the video for Dirty.

The actress, Halle Bailey, who will play The little Mermaid in the live action from the Disney movie, has chosen to dress up as Avatar.

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes chose the character that Harrison Ford plays in Indiana Jones for Halloween party. In the images that he has shared on his Instagram account, he appears accompanied by the model Winnie Harlow, dressed in an Egyptian-inspired outfit.

One of the most commented costumes has been, without a doubt, that of Franklin Jonas —younger brother of the Jonas Brothers— who decided to pass himself off as his brother Joe, while his girlfriend dressed up as fellow singer Taylor Swift (both singers maintained a brief relationship in 2008).

Actress Rebel Wilson, who played Patricia in Giving the note (2012), attended the annual Casamigos tequila brand party held in Beverly Hills (California) disguised, along with more friends, as the Barbie doll, and even inside the pink box of the doll.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens was seen at the witch party thriller night like the black swan, and for this she chose a long-sleeved dress with black feathers. Days before tonight, the interpreter had already published another image in relation to the film, but on that occasion, as a white swan.

At an event held in Los Angeles, Paris Hilton appeared with her partner in costumes inspired by characters from sailor Moon (1992). She dressed as his protagonist, while he chose the mysterious character of Tuxedo Mask, her boyfriend in fiction.

Celebrities who have dressed up this weekend there are many more (and those that remain on the night of this October 31). Whether they will top Lizzo and Diddy’s realistic costumes remains to be seen. The singer has put on the yellow skin of Marge Simpson (with her high blue hair included) and the rapper has disguised himself as the Joker who played Heath Ledger in the movie The dark knight.