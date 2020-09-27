Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan is spending time at home with his family these days to rescue from Corona. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan shared the lockdown experience of the family in a recent interview. In which he has told how time went from Shahrukh Khan to Beti Suhana Khan during the lockdown.

Speaking to NDTV, Gauri said, ‘Suhana used to have an online school, due to which she was very busy. Luckily Aryan’s college is just over, so he wanted a break. He is doing the same. Relax, watch movies and play games. Abram used to have a school and it was new. In early times it is a bit difficult for children of this age, but he is doing well. To spend more and more time with the family and we are all together. ‘

Gauri Khan said that Shah Rukh Khan also did cooking during the lockdown. He said, ‘During lockdown, we were all afraid to order outside food. That’s why Shahrukh used to cook the house food himself and we used to enjoy it. They have a lot of cooking and eat me. ‘

Talking about her journey with Shahrukh Khan, Gauri said, ‘When I came to Mumbai, I was only 21 years old and I had no plans. I was only letting what was happening, fortunately it turned out to be good. I do not feel sad to look back. ‘ He went on to say, ‘Frankly I didn’t realize that even after the release of his films and giving blockbusters. This was his struggle. We went through ups and downs. He has done very well for himself. We are all enjoying his hard work today. ‘