People in the film industry are famous for luxury. Everything from her outfits to makeup should be on-point and in such a situation her vanity van acts like a perfect portable dressing room. So, in this special offer of today, we tell you about the 5 Indian actors who have the largest and most expensive vanity van.

Shah Rukh Khan- King Khan’s vanity van is a Volvo BR9. A report states that once parked, Shahrukh Khan’s vanity van can be enlarged to one side. Shah Rukh’s vanity floor is completely made of glass and has a pantry section, wardrobe section, makeup section and toilet. There is an arrangement for sleeping in this van from watching TV. It is said that the cost of this King Khan vanity is 4 crores.

Allu Arjun- South Superstar Allu Arjun’s vanity van is in silver and jet black color. Allu Arjun spends a lot of his time in this comfortable vanity. His van has a bed just below the TV as well as a sofa for the guests. The lights on the roof of the van can also change color according to their mood. The van also has a shower. According to sources, Allu Arjun has spent 7 crores in designing this vanity.

Alia Bhatt- Alia Bhatt’s vanity van is like her second home. By the way, let us tell you that Alia Bhatt has designed her vanity van not from anyone else but Gauri Khan, wife of Shahrukh Khan. The walls of the vanity are covered with glass. Although there is no information about the price of this vanity van, but it will definitely be worth in crores.

Ajay Devgn- Ajay Devgan’s vanity van is also not far behind in terms of the biggest and expensive vanity. Ajay’s van also has a room, bathroom, dressing area and kitchen. However, there is no information about the price of Singham’s vanity.



Salman Khan- Like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan has also made his vanity van with DC designs. The exterior of Salman’s vanity van looks very futuristic. Inside the van there is a comfortable sofa, bed, TV and wardrobe. The bathroom and all those things are present in this van which the actor needs. Apart from this, the walls of this van are adorned with Salman Khan’s own poster. According to the news, the price of this vanity van of Salman is 4 crores.