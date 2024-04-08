The Madrid native Javier García Cogorro arrived in San Sebastián at the end of 2017 with only half a dozen people and an intrepid idea: to build a factory of modified viruses, with which to introduce spare DNA into patients with very serious genetic diseases, to try to cure them with a single treatment and to always. That apparently chimerical project, called Viralgenalready has 435 workers and has propelled San Sebastián to be the large city with the greatest proportional weight of R&D in Spain, according to data from the Cotec Foundation. “It's an incredible story. Six years ago, no one expected that we would become the largest European gene therapy company and be in the top 3 in the world,” celebrates its founder.

Viralgen uses human cells —multiplied without limit from the kidney of an embryo— to cultivate the sophisticated viruses that are sold for trials of still experimental gene therapies. Their treatments are a hope for patients like Candle, a 6-year-old girl from Murcia with a rare disease called childhood Parkinson's; either Albert, a 4-year-old boy from Seville with spastic paraplegia 50, a neurodegenerative disorder that slowly leads to paralysis. They are also big business. The German giant Bayer bought Viralgen in 2020 in a transaction 4 billion dollarsbut García Cogorro continues to lead as president of its board of directors.

“We arrived on the market two years before the start of the boom. That allowed the factory to be in San Sebastián, instead of in Oxford or Boston,” says the businessman. Viralgen is a symbol of the transformation of the Basque Country, governed by the PNV practically uninterruptedly since 1980. That year the region dedicated 0.065% of its Gross Domestic Product – practically nothing – to Research and Development (R&D). . Five months ago, the Basque Government announced that Euskadi is the autonomous community that invests the most in R&D, reaching 2.32%five hundredths more than the European average and well above the Spanish total, a paltry 1.44%.

“The problem is how to grow so quickly in San Sebastián [185.000 habitantes], from seven people to 435. There are not enough people,” García Cogorro reflects. The investor applauds the Basque public system of Dual Vocational Trainingwho quickly designed a gene therapy specialization program to measure by Viralgen. Students spend almost half of their studies in the company itself and, upon finishing, go directly to work. “We have trained around 80 kids,” celebrates the businessman. The effect is visible in the statistics. 2.3% of Social Security affiliates in San Sebastián work in R&D companies, compared to 1.3% in Barcelona, ​​0.9% in Madrid or 0.8% in Seville, according to the data from Cotec, a private foundation that promotes innovation.

García Cogorro assures that he and his partners chose San Sebastián simply because of its proximity to France – where the main experts in gene therapies were located – but he recognizes the advantages of being in Euskadi. The engineer Leire Bilbaogeneral director of the Basque Innovation Agency Innobasque, lists a few, such as tax incentives for companies that invest in R&D, the quality of life in San Sebastián itself and “the capacity for self-government, to be able to deploy large R&D programs.”

the same agency Innobasque, created in 2007, is unique, the result of an alliance of 900 public and private entities. It includes hospitals, universities and unions, but also the Mondragón Corporation, an association of cooperatives that was born in 1956 claiming the idea of “workers democracy” and today it is the first business group in the Basque Country. In Innobasque are the large Basque multinationals, such as Iberdrola and BBVA, and also Tecnalia, which is “the largest center for applied research and technological development in Spain.” in words of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who visited him a month ago, in the town of Zamudio, next to Bilbao. “The Basque innovation agency is something different, there is nothing like it in Europe. We analyze future trends and suggest where we should go,” emphasizes its director.

The elections to the Basque Parliament will be held on April 21. The founder of Viralgen agrees that the destination is clear. “It is very important that there is a strategy: What do we want to be good at? I believe that biosciences and quantum technology are a very useful strategy,” he says. García Cogorro studied Mathematics in Madrid, worked for 25 years at the American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and in 2016 co-founded Columbus Venture Partners, an investment fund that has since raised €386 million for advanced therapies and biotechnological infrastructure. To set up Viralgen, the background of the Madrid native was associated in equal parts with the company AskBio, founded by the American Jude Samulski, one of the fathers of gene therapies. The multinational Bayer bought Viralgen together with AskBio for 2,000 million dollars, expandable to 4,000 million if some objectives are met.

García Cogorro wants to apply the power of the new quantum computers to the intractable problems of the biosciences as soon as possible. His investment fund has just led a financing round of 25 million euros for Multiverse Computinganother emerging company from San Sebastián that presents itself as “the largest company in software quantum of the European Union”, with algorithms used in the financial sector. “We have already started working on the creation of new molecules and improving production processes. That's where the future goes. Quantum technology can simplify resources 100 or 200 times, it is an exponential change,” says the mathematician.

San Sebastián will also host the world's sixth IBM quantum supercomputer, according to an agreement signed a year ago between the American company and the Ikerbasque Foundation, an entity launched in 2007 by the Basque Government to try to attract talent from all over the world. Your director, Fernando Cossío, says that they have already signed 345 researchers from 35 countries. One of the last is the Andalusian geologist Juan Manuel García Ruiz, which has just won a grant of 10 million euros from the European Research Council to study the origin of life on Earth. García Ruiz will leave the Andalusian Institute of Earth Sciences, in Granada, to join the Donostia International Physics Center, with his million-dollar European project under his arm.

“One of the advantages of being a foundation is that we have flexibility that other institutions, with a civil service scheme, do not have. We can negotiate the salary and raise it quite a bit, without reaching exorbitant levels,” Cossío acknowledges. Ikerbasque's strategy, he assures, is even profitable. Your annual budget reaches the 22 million euros annually, but its researchers obtained more than 40 million in 2022 in competitive external calls, such as those of the European Research Council.

The biochemist Jorge Barrero, general director of the Cotec Foundation, affirms that “the Basque Country is always at the forefront”, both in investment in R&D and in the generation of high-tech employment, but warns that “not everything is rosy.” Euskadi, he emphasizes, has one of the highest birth rates lower of Spain and a complex language that is unlike any other. “The Basque Country is very similar to Japan in that sense: it has a high quality of life, but low birth rates and language difficulties. I think that the people who do not go to the Basque Country are often the same people who would not go to Japan,” says Barrero.

García Cogorro himself suggests making language policies more flexible to facilitate the arrival of brains from outside Euskadi. “People are going to be missing,” he warns. The investor is one of The 100 of Cotec, a network of Spanish-speaking experts who analyze the great challenges facing innovation. The foundation's data shows that, at the end of 2016, there were 25 workers in the biopharmaceutical industry throughout San Sebastián. In just eight years, the number has multiplied by 21, reaching 526 employees. “It's because of Viralgen, basically,” explains the businessman.

Gene therapy trials were paralyzed around the world in 1999, after the tragic death in the United States of Jesse Gelsinger, an 18-year-old boy who received an experimental treatment against his serious genetic disease, which made him ammonia accumulates in the blood. The strategy, however, was resurrected years later with promising results. García Cogorro points out that there are already four gene therapies with modified viruses authorized in different countries: Lyfgeniaagainst sickle cell anemia; Elevidysagainst Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Luxturna, against hereditary retinal dystrophy; and Roctavianagainst hemophilia A.

The European Commission approved the first gene therapy in 2012, against a rare disease that causes life-threatening attacks of pancreatitis. The treatment, called Glybera, was the most expensive in the world —more than a million euros per person—and production was stopped due to lack of demand. The treatments manufactured by Viralgen are still in the experimental phase, but the company maintains that its goal is “democratize access to gene therapy”, thanks to its industrial-scale production. the scientist Juan Buerendirector of the Biomedical Innovation Unit of the Madrid public center Ciematis clear: “I wish there were many Viralgenes in Spain.”

