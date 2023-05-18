with videoThe most famous shipwreck in the world has been brought to life in a special way. Using innovative techniques, a detailed digital scan of the Titanic has been made for the first time. This produces unique 3D images of the entire ship. Scientists hope it will shed new light on the cause of the disaster.
Foreign editors
Latest update:
17-05-23, 22:24
