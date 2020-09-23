new Delhi: In protest against the three agricultural bills passed in the Parliament, the National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Ch. Rakesh Tikait said that the government is intoxicated by the majority. Farmers will jam all over the country from September 25 to protest against the bills passed in Afra-Tafri by ignoring the rules in Rajya Sabha. The Indian Farmers Union has also given it the name of Kisan Curfew.

Main objections of farmers union

Bills passed without discussion in Rajya Sabha. The first unfortunate incident in the history of the country’s Parliament is that while passing the three Agriculture Bills relating to the Annadata neither discussed nor was any MP given the right to question it. Tikait said that it is a dark day in the chapter on democracy in India. If the MPs of the country do not have the right to ask questions, then why is the government wasting 20000 crores rupees of the public’s income by creating a new parliament in times of epidemics? Today the government of the country wants to take away the right of support price of farmers from the backdoor. Due to which the farmer of the country will be ruined. Mandi system of the country will be ended due to no charge on purchases outside the market. The government will gradually withdraw its hand from purchasing the crop. The farming of the country cannot be strengthened except for the market handover to the farmer. Its results have also been found in the form of the World Trade Organization in the past.

There will be a fight through, Government will have to compromise

The Indian Farmers Union said that the farmers will fight the battle of their rights with strength. If the government is adamant on dogma then the farmers are not going to back down. On 25th, farmers of the whole country will take to the streets in protest against these bills. For this, Jan Jagriti Abhiyan is being run among farmers across the country. Till there is no agreement, the farmers of the whole country will remain on the roads. A memorandum in this regard has been submitted to the District Magistrate Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday. In which thousands of farmers participated.

What is stated in the memorandum submitted to the District Magistrate Muzaffarnagar The

In this memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister, it has been said on behalf of the farmers that-

The farmers of the country are opposing the ordinances implemented by the central government on 5 June. However, the Central Government is describing these ordinances as a country and a big step in the state of agrarian reform. This ordinance has now taken the shape of law. At the same time, the farmers of the country are seeing these ordinances which have become law, that is, the three farmers’ bills passed by both the houses, as a company rule in the agricultural sector. Some state governments have also demanded that it be withdrawn, considering it a violation of the federal structure. In many parts of the country, farmers are raising their voice against this. Farmers know that due to these three new laws, the conditions that private companies will do for them will be the same as being made captive. In agriculture, law is free of control, marketing, storage, import-export, is not in the interest of farmers. The farmers of this country are also suffering as the World Trade Organization. In the country during the drought of Bengal in 1943-44, 40 lakh people died of hunger due to storage of food grains of East India Company. Agricultural reforms like enactment of support price legislation can stop excessive exploitation of farmers by middlemen and companies and this step will increase farmers’ income.

demand-1: Ordinances related to farmer bills should be withdrawn immediately

(a) Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Ordinance 2020 (B) Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Ordinance 2020 (C) The Essential Commodities Act Amendment Ordinance 2020 should be immediately withdrawn the three ordinances against agriculture and farmers.

demand-2: Make laws on MSP

Legislation should be enacted by applying the minimum support price to all crops (fruits and vegetables). Buying crops at a price lower than the support price should be included in the category of crime.

demand-3: Government mandi and crop purchase should be made law

Necessary steps should be taken to keep the mandi option alive and a law should be made to guarantee the purchase of crops. It should be clear in the law that even after the excess of private mandis, government mandis will not be closed, but will continue to work in the interest of farmers with the spirit of competition.

