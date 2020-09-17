new Delhi: In view of the huge congestion in many special trains, the railways has decided to run 20 pairs of ‘clone trains’ on select routes from 21 September. These cloned trains will be fully reserved trains. Out of the ‘clone trains’, 19 pairs will run the rack of Humsafar Express, in which each will have 18 coaches, while one pair with 22 coaches will run on the Delhi-Lucknow route. Passengers will have to make reservations in these trains within 10 days.

Fare will look like a companion

The fare of clone trains with Humsafar train racks will be charged as much as Humsafar Express trains, while the fare of clone trains on Delhi-Lucknow route will be charged as the fare of Jan Shatabdi Express. These trains will be apart from the 310 running trains currently running.

Clone trains time table

02563 Saharsa-New Delhi at 5:15 pm

02564 New Delhi-Saharsa at 17:50

03391 Rajgir-New Delhi 7:00 PM

03392 New Delhi-Rajgir at 11:00 AM

02569 Darbhanga-New Delhi 7:00 PM

02570 New Delhi-Darbhanga at 12:15

02573 Muzaffarpur-Delhi at 9:40 am

02574 Delhi-Muzaffarpur 12:50 pm

03293 Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi at 16:25

03294 New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar at 13:30

05485 Katihar-Delhi at 16:50

05486 Delhi-Katihar at 5:35 pm

04651 Jaynagar-Amritsar at 6:15 pm

04652 Amritsar-Jayanagar 10:55 am

04059 Varanasi-New Delhi at 17:55

04060 New Delhi-Varanasi at 17:45

04055 Ballia-Delhi at 14:10

04056 Delhi-Ballia at 18:00

04251 Lucknow-New Delhi at 05:30

04252 New Delhi-Lucknow 11:25 pm

02787 Secunderabad-Danapur at 7:30 p.m.

02788 Danapur-Secunderabad 9:00 am

06509 Bengaluru-Danapur 8:00 AM

06510 Danapur-Bengaluru at 18:10

09465 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga at 8:40 pm

09466 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad 4:00 pm

09065 Surat-Chapra at 8:30

09066 Chapra-Surat 8:30 pm

09447 Ahmedabad-Patna 19:45 pm

09448 Patna-Ahmedabad at 22:30

310 trains running now

On May 12, 15 Rajdhani level fully AC trains were run after laborers special trains. After this, 100 pairs of special trains were run from June 1, including the sleeper class. After this, Indian Railways started 80 new special trains from 12 September. All these 310 special trains are running even today.

Know these things before traveling …

All trains will be fully reserved

Covid protocols to be followed in trains

Must reach the station 90 minutes before the journey so that thermal screening can be done

It is necessary to download the Arogya Setu App

Blankets, bed sheets, curtains will not be provided during the journey

Wearing a mask will be mandatory while traveling

