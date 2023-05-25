“People who take risks are the ones you lose to,” said John Sculley. We left the 36th matchday of Serie A behind us only on Monday and it’s already time for the fantasy coaches to think about the next moves to bring home the three points. In the game of fantasy football, luck alone is not enough, for this reason nothing can be left to chance and every choice can be fundamental in this final rush. And while some already have victory in their pocket, so they sleep peacefully, for others there is still hope that needs to be chased. We can’t be caught unprepared, so let’s go see 5 low cost players to line up for matchday 37.

lorenzo pirola (18) — With the arrival of Paulo Sousa on the granata bench, the centre-back born in 2002 has experienced exponential growth. Already the protagonist of a promotion that arrived last season in a hot square like that of Monza, Lorenzo Pirola is ready to enjoy salvation with the Salernitana shirt. The Portuguese coach’s team will face Udinese on Saturday, and his ability to anticipate the opponents can certainly put the Bianconeri’s offensive department in difficulty. An interesting statistic: both of his goals this season have been scored within the walls of Arechi. When it comes to pushing, the boy doesn’t hold back. Trust him. See also Milan takes advantage and Napoli take a gold point against Juventus

Stephen Sensi (26) — Often penalized by injuries during the season, Sensi still managed to become a key player in Raffaele Palladino’s game. For him this year there are three goals and an assist in 24 appearances, numbers that suggest a revenge with the Monza shirt. Sunday the Brianza will welcome Lecce, fresh from a draw against Spezia which does not help them in the fight for salvation. The Inter-owned midfielder wants to seek confirmation in this final sprint and, against the Salentini who don’t boast an impenetrable defence, he could try to repeat himself by stamping his time card again as in the first leg. If you want a low cost pawn with which to best complete your midfield department, bet on him!

Samuel Ricci (28) — The Turin talent has now become a complete midfielder. Having become a cornerstone of Ivan Juric’s team after Lukic’s farewell, Ricci began a growth path that made him one of the most interesting prospects in Italian football day after day. Only one goal for him this season, which arrived in Empoli, a team that has seen him evolve as a player and as a person. On Saturday, Torino will visit Semplici’s Spezia, and his talents will not go unnoticed on the Ligurian field. Flexibility, excellent vision of the game and good shooting skills from distance: these are just some of the qualities of the midfielder born in 2002, who always has the ball stuck to his toes on the pitch. Don’t neglect him in your choices this week. See also Strefezza, in the right hand many assists and some goals. And as a midfielder ...

Simone Verdi (35) — The race for salvation is fierce and the last word has not yet been said. For this reason, the Verona of Zaffaroni and Bocchetti must join forces to perform the miracle. A feat already accomplished last year by Verdi with Salernitana, a square that saw him as a protagonist after the dark period lived with the Turin shirt. The Scaligeri will face Empoli on Sunday, fresh from a poker trimmed against Juventus, which will undoubtedly be a source of great enthusiasm for the Tuscans. The Hellas playmaker, however, has already amply demonstrated that he is a rather formidable opponent with set pieces and sill shots: in fact, he has scored 5 goals this season with the Verona shirt, with the fundamental goals scored highlighted with Bologna and Cremonese. In this Sunday lunch match, which could be decisive in terms of standings, it’s better not to miss the opportunity to field him.

