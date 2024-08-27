Chef Eliseo Vargas at his restaurant NM Culinary Granada. Photograph provided by the establishment.

With a slender build, a smiling look and an unmistakable moustache, Eliseo Vargas walks around Granada in flip-flops with the self-confidence of someone who has lived his whole life on the beach. “I always wear them, they remind me of where I come from,” says the chef, walking in his flip-flops. flip flops —as he calls them— in the center of this Nicaraguan city. His history with gastronomy is relatively recent, however, his life near the sea and his seafaring roots have been two of the fundamental axes that have made this 31-year-old put Nicaragua on the world gastronomic map.

“I was born into a family that was dedicated to shell crafts in Masachapa (Nicaragua). During my childhood we went to the beach every day to wait for the high tides to bring the shells and snails that allowed us to make earrings and necklaces to sell to foreigners,” says Vargas. This is how he earned his living until he was twelve, but his story does not end here. “Life was very complicated. I worked as a bicycle taxi driver, digging wells to find water, as a dishwasher in a hotel where I charged 50 cents an hour… I helped my father as a fisherman and worked in a fish farm,” adds the chef, who at the same time was forging a career as a footballer in the second division of Nicaragua.

Shrimp, seafood and tamale platter from NM Culinary Granada. Photo provided by the establishment.

In 2013, the country’s government began offering cooking classes and she signed up for one of them: “It was 180 hours long and they taught very basic notions about beach cooking. You learned how to cut julienne strips and recipes like fried fish or fish soup.” These were basic courses that became the basis of what her cuisine is today and the way she understands the importance of proximity and her connection with the sea.

More information

Without yet turning his attention to gastronomy, Vargas went to Italy to try out for a football team, but life had other plans for him. In the town of Feltre, in the Italian Veneto, he found work and learned to make ravioli, gnocchi, tortellini and tagliatelle, as well as seeing first-hand how they were self-sufficient from their gardens and farms. And he fell in love with cooking.

Interior of the colonial house where NM Culinary Granada is located. Photograph provided by the establishment.

Upon his return to Nicaragua, he met Xiomara Díaz and Damien Christian Hopkins, Nicaraguan and American respectively, who were working on creating a different gastronomic concept in the historic center of Granada where local produce and Nicaraguan traditions were the basis of their menu. Eliseo’s passion for his cuisine, added to his connection with the sea and respect for the local, led him to become the chef of NM Culinary Granada and build together with them what is today this space. With very clear ideas of what they wanted to do, both in kitchen and design, they began to shape one of the colonial houses in the city. They named it NM, which, pronounced numufrom the Chorotega indigenous dialect, means sun. “NM is a way of honoring the work of farmers through cooking. It is a name that pays tribute to the fruits, to local products and to our seeds,” says the chef.

Fishing tiradito with yogurt and tiger’s milk, from NM Culinary Granada. Photo provided by the establishment.

This is how a restaurant concept begins in a beautiful and charming space that until then did not exist in the city: home-style cooking served in the centre, with authentic flavours – those that only mothers and grandmothers can achieve – made with local products and Mediterranean techniques, but which once served at the table are transformed into haute cuisine.

A letter with a lot of stew

To shape it, they built a network of local producers based on quality and trust: “We buy in the local market in Granada, but we also bring in fruit, vegetables, herbs and greens from seven indigenous Chorotega communities. As for proteins, the fish comes from Masachapa, the pork and chickens from a small farm on the island of Ometepe and the lamb from San Juan del Sur,” explains Vargas, who in preparing the menu and the tasting menu—both with an average price of between 45 and 55 euros—was inspired by Nicaraguan stews, making use of everything he learned in Italian kitchens. “The recipe for Grilled Sardines with Lettuce, Herbs and Citrus connects me with my fishing community; the Tamalitos of Chicken, Quail, Sweet Corn and Curd are a tribute to the entire Mesoamerican corn heritage; and the Tortellini with pork, chicken, tomato and goat cheese remind me of the time I spent in Italy,” says the chef, explaining the meaning of each of the dishes on the menu.

Corn tamale with quail and burnt watermelon male, from NM Culinary Granada. Photo provided by the establishment.

His coherence in the creation of the menu, the homemade flavors and the preservation of the purity of the product has made lovers of gastronomy, both from Central America and from outside, begin to travel to this historic city to experience its cuisine first hand. It has also positioned Nicaragua as a gastronomic destination. And even though Eliseo has changed the flip flops For the knives, the cook still has his feet buried in the sand and remains grateful for all the good things that happen to him every day and for having brought him to where he is.

Fish is one of the specialties of NM Culinary Granada. Photo provided by the establishment.

You can follow EL PAÍS Gastro on Instagram and X.