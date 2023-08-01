The meeting, dubbed “Game4Ukraine”, will take place on Saturday at Stamford Bridge and all proceeds from the event will be donated to charity. Donations also in front of the TV, with Dazn broadcasting the match live all over the world
The Game4Ukraine charity All-Star Game is just around the corner. The race, which will take place on Saturday at 7pm at Stamford Bridge and will be streamed live in over 230 markets by Dazn, aims to raise funds for the reconstruction of educational resources in Ukraine. It is the brainchild of Andriy Shevchenko and Oleskandr Zinchenko, Legends Soccer Group’s Lester Holcombe and is backed by chairman Zelensky. Game4Ukraine is not just sport as the interval will be dedicated to pure entertainment, with a lineup full of performances: from the rock band The Pretenders, to the British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, up to Tom Walker, Alesha Dixon, Pete Doherty and Melanie C.
Among the players who will take the field Gerard Piqué, Clarence Seedorf, Andriy Shevchenko, Patrick Vieira, Fabio Cannavaro, Samuel Eto’o, Gianfranco Zola, Julio Cesar, Carlo Cudicini, Massimo Oddo, Michael Essien, Claude Makélélé, Robert Pires, William Gallas, Dida, John Arne Riise, Luca Toni, Patrik Berger, Joleon Lescott, Wes Morgan, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Per Mertesacker, Jack Wilshere, Jens Lehmann, Ricardo Carvalho, Mark Nobel, Eni Aluko, Martin Skrtel, Antonio Valencia, Glen Johnson , Jermain Defoe, Katie Chapman, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Danny Drinkwater, David James, Charlie Adam, Shota Arveladze, Claire Rafferty, Christian Panucci, Serginho, Mikaël Silvestre and Petr Cech.
Shevchenko commenting on the initiative explained: “Football has always had an incredible ability to bring people together. We hope this will be a day to remember for everyone, united in looking towards a better future”. Thanks to the live streaming coverage on Dazn, fans from all over the world will be able to follow the match and support the initiative by making a donation: just scan the QR code that will appear superimposed during the challenge and follow the instructions. Tom Burrows, Evp Rights of Dazn, added: ” We are delighted to support this fantastic initiative and encourage all football fans to tune in to what promises to be an exciting match, as well as donate to such an important cause.” Arsenal midfielder Oleksander Zinchenko concluded: “It is amazing to see so many big names in the world of football coming together to raise much-needed funds to rebuild our beautiful country. I hope that on August 5th the stadium is full of fans and I hope that this day will be remembered as a day to be proud of.”
