The Game4Ukraine charity All-Star Game is just around the corner. The race, which will take place on Saturday at 7pm at Stamford Bridge and will be streamed live in over 230 markets by Dazn, aims to raise funds for the reconstruction of educational resources in Ukraine. It is the brainchild of Andriy Shevchenko and Oleskandr Zinchenko, Legends Soccer Group’s Lester Holcombe and is backed by chairman Zelensky. Game4Ukraine is not just sport as the interval will be dedicated to pure entertainment, with a lineup full of performances: from the rock band The Pretenders, to the British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, up to Tom Walker, Alesha Dixon, Pete Doherty and Melanie C.

SHEVA’S PUSH

—

Shevchenko commenting on the initiative explained: “Football has always had an incredible ability to bring people together. We hope this will be a day to remember for everyone, united in looking towards a better future”. Thanks to the live streaming coverage on Dazn, fans from all over the world will be able to follow the match and support the initiative by making a donation: just scan the QR code that will appear superimposed during the challenge and follow the instructions. Tom Burrows, Evp Rights of Dazn, added: ” We are delighted to support this fantastic initiative and encourage all football fans to tune in to what promises to be an exciting match, as well as donate to such an important cause.” Arsenal midfielder Oleksander Zinchenko concluded: “It is amazing to see so many big names in the world of football coming together to raise much-needed funds to rebuild our beautiful country. I hope that on August 5th the stadium is full of fans and I hope that this day will be remembered as a day to be proud of.”