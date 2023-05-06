The encounter with the past is always special. Since his arrival at Milanello, part of Stefano Pioli’s history on the bench has been marked by the challenges against “his” Lazio. Emblematic successes, great joys, noisy defeats. All with a specific meaning. Here are the 5 matches that have marked his Rossoneri journey so far. Let’s start from 3 November 2019: Milan-Lazio 1-2. A new adventure, many problems to solve. Starting with a so-so ranking. In his fourth game on the AC Milan bench, the past serves Pioli’s first bad joke. Lazio wins again in the championship with Milan, at San Siro, 30 years after the last time. Immobile unlocks it with the Lazio goal number 100, then an own goal from Bastos for the draw. In the final, Correa’s doubling freezes the Rossoneri. Rebuilding slows down.