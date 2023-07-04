The average June temperature in the UK was 15.8°C – an improvement of 0.9°C compared to the previous record high of 14.9°C in 1940 and 1976, according to interim data from the Met Office..

Meteorologists say the odds of surpassing the previous joint record from the 1940s have at least doubled as a result of climate change..

Paul Davies of the Meteorological Office said: “In addition to the natural variation, the warming of the Earth’s atmosphere as a result of climate change caused by human factors has increased the possibility of recording record high temperatures. By the fifties of the (current) century, the opportunity to exceed the record may arrive.” the previous 14.9 degrees Celsius to about fifty percent or every two years“.

Large swathes of the country, from the Orkney Islands in northern Scotland to Cornwall in southwest England, had regional high temperatures last month, with many experiencing a warming of 2.5C above normal..

The Met Office said the highest temperature recorded last month was 32.2C – well above the usual highs, which are in the high 20s at this time of year..