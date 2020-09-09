Mahindra Alturas G4 Gets Up To Rs 3.05 Lakh The company’s premium SUV Mahindra Alturas G4 is being given a maximum discount of up to Rs 3.05 lakh. This includes an exchange bonus of 50 thousand rupees and a corporate benefit of 15 thousand rupees with a direct cash discount of up to Rs 2.40 lakhs.

Up to 60 thousand rupees advantage on Mahindra Scorpio You will get up to 60 thousand rupees on the purchase of Mahindra Scorpio. This includes a cash discount of 20 thousand rupees with a bonus of 25 thousand rupees and a corporate discount of 5 thousand rupees. The company is also giving an additional benefit of Rs 10,000 to customers this month.

Benefit of more than 55 thousand rupees on Mahindra XUV500 You can bring the XUV500 home with a discount of up to Rs 56,760 this month. This includes a cash discount of Rs 12,760, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30 thousand and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 9 thousand. Customers will also get additional offers of Rs 5000 on this Dhansu SUV

Mahindra Marazzo MPV up to 41 thousand rupees This premium MPV of Mahindra is being given a discount of up to 41 thousand rupees. In this, a corporate discount of 6 thousand rupees is being given with a cash and exchange discount of 15-15 thousand rupees. There will be another benefit of 5 thousand rupees separately.

Dhansu deal on Mahindra XUV300 for 25 thousand rupees If you buy Mahindra’s XUV300 this month, you will get cash up to Rs 25,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs 4500.

Best offer on Mahindra KUV100 NXT Mahindra KUV100 NXT can be purchased this month with a benefit of up to Rs 62,055. In this, exchange bonus up to Rs 20 thousand and corporate benefits of up to Rs 4 thousand are being given with a cash discount of up to Rs 33,055. Apart from this, Mahindra dealerships are also offering additional offers of 5 thousand rupees to the customers.

Cash benefit of 10 thousand rupees on Mahindra Bolero The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 13,500 on Mahindra Bolero. In this, an exchange bonus of Rs 3500 is being given with a cash benefit of Rs 10,000.

new DelhiIf you are looking to buy a Mahindra SUV or MPV, then this month is best for you. Mahindra dealerships are offering discounts and other benefits on almost all models this month. Under this special offer, the benefit of more than 3 lakh rupees is being given on Mahindra’s popular SUV. So let’s know in detail what benefits are being given to you by taking which Mahindra SUV.