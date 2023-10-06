This is the story of a boy who played football, but was not happy. He was a striker, he scored many goals, but there was always a veil of melancholy on his face. Apparently incomprehensible and yet very understandable. Yes, because that boy, since he was little, dreamed of playing football, but as a goalkeeper. At the start of each season he asked the manager in charge to use him between the posts instead of as a centre-forward. The answer was always the same: a smile, a pat on the shoulder and the usual “forget it, we need him as a striker”. But he wasn’t interested in scoring goals, he wanted to avoid goals, his gaze was promptly captured by the gloves of the opposing goalkeepers. Impossible to ignore them, to resist their call.