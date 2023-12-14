The Russian Children and Youth Movement (RDYM) “Movement of the First” was founded in July 2022 with the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin to create an equal, accessible, interesting environment for young citizens in the country for development and self-realization in a variety of areas. The core values ​​of the First Movement are life and dignity, patriotism, friendship, and its work is guided by adult mentors. Currently, regional branches of the Movement operate in all regions of Russia. About what RDDM has already achieved in just 1.5 years of existence is in the infographic on Lenta.ru