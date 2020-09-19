In Belarus, the authorities decided to take extreme measures in relation to the participants in street protests. Earlier, the protesters were threatened that they would take their children to orphanages. Now the opposition has made it clear that the threat was not unfounded.

They took their son, six-year-old Artem, to the shelter from the activists of the “European Belarus” Alena Lazarchik and Syarhei Matskoyt. Lazarchik complained on the air Radio Libertythat on the evening of September 17 she was detained in Minsk “for identification” and her phone was taken away. The woman was kept in the police station until 11 pm, while the teachers of the school called the guardianship authorities to take the first grader. Since the evening of September 17, Artyom has been in the regional shelter in Minsk.

Lazarchik draws attention to the fact that what happened is very reminiscent of a well-planned provocation. The school administration did not contact other members of Artyom’s family – father, grandmother, sister, but immediately called the supervisory authorities. Now mothers are not allowed to see their son at the shelter, justifying themselves with the coronavirus epidemic. In addition, an inspection came to Lazarchik’s apartment to check the conditions in which the child lived.

Alena’s friends urge Minsk residents to come to the shelter at 12 o’clock and support the unfortunate mother. There are reasonable suspicions that Lazarchik will not be handed over to his son, since all state bodies do not work on September 19-20, the employees have days off.

Let us remind you that earlier the UN Human Rights Council demanded that Alexander Lukashenko stop unreasonable violence against peaceful protesters.

Photo eu_by / Telegram

264

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter