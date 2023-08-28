Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Yevgeny Prigozhin is dead – but who will take over the leadership of the Wagner mercenaries now? © IMAGO/Artem Priakhin

With the death of Prigozhin, the Wagner Group loses its leadership. The successor should already be known: Anton Elizarow, a man with an eventful past.

MOSCOW – With training in an elite Russian unit, a conviction for fraud and later as field commander of the Wagner mercenaries in the Ukraine conflict, Anton Olegovich Elizarov has already had a long military career behind him. Now he is to be promoted – to the new leader of the notorious Wagner group. This was reported on Monday (28 August) by Russian Telegram channel Cheka-OGPU, known for its ties to Russia’s domestic intelligence agency FSB. According to the report, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin himself decided who would take power in the event of his death.

New management for the Wagner group: Elizarov is to take over after Prigozhin’s death

But how much truth is in this report? One thing is certain: Yevgeny Prigozhin is dead. The 63-year-old boss of the Wagner Group died in a plane crash over Russia. On Sunday, the Moscow investigative authority confirmed his death through a DNA test. His deputy Dimitri Utkin, who was also among the ten fatalities on board the plane, died with him. The cause of the crash is unknown. At the moment there are only guesses. Western intelligence agencies in particular suspect that the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin may have bombed the private plane in retaliation for the Wagner mercenaries’ planned coup attempt two months earlier.

However, Moscow vehemently denies these allegations. However, the information cannot be independently verified. But with Prigozhin and Utkin, the entire leadership of the Wagner mercenaries, known primarily for their brutality in the Ukraine conflict, died. Despite his week-long dispute with Putin over military warfare and his subsequent rebellion, Prigozhin apparently felt “untouchable” in Russia, as a Wagner insider now told the news portal Meduza revealed. Nevertheless, the mercenary boss had apparently taken precautions for his possible death and that of the top management – and in this case appointed Elizarow as the new first man at the head of the private army.

New leader for Wagner mercenaries: who is Anton Olegovich Elizarov?

Anton Olegowitsch Elizarow is obviously not unknown. As reported by several western media, he was born in 1981. As a former member of an elite Russian unit, he is said to have been trained at a Russian Military Intelligence (GRU) military base in the Krasnodar Territory. However, in 2014 he was convicted of fraud with a staff apartment. Two years later, Elizarow is said to have joined the Wagner mercenary group. He received the service number M-ß136 and the code name “Lotus”. He quickly made a name for himself within the Wagner group. For example, he directed African operations and was responsible for the development and implementation of Wagner’s combat training programs. He is also said to have played a role in the Syrian conflict before appearing in the Ukraine conflict.

Wagner group in the Ukraine war: Elizarow was involved in Bachmut and Soledar

As a field commander, he was particularly involved in the conquest of Soledar and Bakhmut. The fighting for these places in eastern Ukraine is considered to be particularly bloody. In any case, he was publicly praised by Wagner boss Prigoschin. It is difficult to verify whether the reports are correct. There is no official statement from the Wagner group. In addition, Eilzarow is not the only one being traded as the new leader. After the death of Prigozhin, the name of Viktor Bout also appeared as a possible successor at the head of the Wagner group. The arms dealer was brought back from the United States by Putin in a spectacular prisoner exchange just a few months ago. A change from Putin friend Andrey Averyanov, who heads a unit for foreign operations at the military intelligence service GRU, would also be conceivable.

Successor to Prigozhin: Putin has his own ideas

Not to be forgotten is Andrei Troshev, an experienced commander of the Wagner group. After meeting with Wagner Group executives following their uprising, during which Putin allegedly confronted Prigozhin for hours, the Russian president proposed the mercenary as the new boss of the Wagner group. Putin told the rebels they could continue to be led by a man who was already their de facto commander – Andrei Troshev. Many of those present agreed, the newspaper Kommersant recently reported, citing sources from the secret service. Troshev, also known as the “Grey-Haired One”., has a decisive advantage from Putin’s perspective: he did not take part in the uprising against him. (jkf)

