And with the emergence of the positive aspects of the “remote work” method during the spread of the Covid-19 virus, many believed that the application of this method of work would not be limited exclusively to the period of Corona’s spread, but rather would continue to become the prevailing pattern of business for many years, especially since “telework It helped companies reduce the cost of renting premises and offices that they no longer need, in addition to eliminating the task of commuting between home and work, which may be stressful at times.

However, after nearly 3 years have passed since the spread of the “remote work” system, and with the almost complete receding of the Covid-19 virus, it seems that global companies have begun to completely reconsider this system, which has shifted its view from a “business-saving” system to a “productivity-killer” system. and innovation.”

This shift in orientation was not limited to one company, but rather included most companies in the world, the latest of which was the “Zoom” company that led the remote work revolution during the Corona virus pandemic.

Zoom mourns remote work

Hours ago, Zoom issued a memorandum asking its employees to return to work from the company’s headquarters, with the aim of strengthening operations management, reducing the dispersion of work teams and raising the level of cooperation among them.

“Zoom” also announced that it will establish a hybrid work system, which requires the presence of employees living near workplaces, two days each week, which observers considered as an obituary for the “remote work” approach, from a leading company in offering digital products that help adopt the work method. from home.

The latest “Zoom” step comes to complete the path back to work offices, which large technology companies such as Google, Apple and Amazon started.

While a number of senior executives, such as Jamie Dimon, who is the CEO of the “JP Morgan” bank, consider that remote work is not beneficial to creativity, management teams, and new employees, indicating that 60 percent of the bank’s workforce works from the office 5 days a week. week and he would like that percentage to go up even more.

The need for a safe haven has disappeared

Lucian Maamari, an expert in human resources and entrepreneurship, said, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy”, that the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to making the option of “remote work” a safe haven for companies and individuals, as companies saw it as the option that guarantees the continuity of their business, With the inability of employees to reach their places of work.

While individuals saw that working from home protects them from the risk of exposure to the deadly virus, and therefore the interests of the two parties intersected in implementing the option, for which there was no alternative at the time.

According to Maamari, with the disappearance of the Covid-19 virus, the need to stay and work from home ceased, and the wheel of the global economy began to spin rapidly, in line with the productive capacity for employees to work from home, indicating that the request of large companies from their employees to return to the workplace did not come from Absurd, companies have noticed that employees staying at home cause them to complete their work without enthusiasm, and they lose the spirit of innovation required to create any new product or service. Elements that develop and stimulate the individual’s professional abilities and make him more productive.

Maamari adds that companies have noticed that their employees, after a long period of working remotely, are now doing their jobs just to do them, in addition to the state of boredom and isolation that work from home may cause, many companies have suffered from permanent distraction, which their employees are exposed to at home. This is because of the family and visitors, and with the difficulty of monitoring the performance of employees, and motivating them to return to their usual production, companies have come to consider that “remote work” has turned into a “killer of productivity and innovation”, and therefore we see that there is a trend to get rid of this method of work.

The hybrid business style will not last

Mimari reveals that there are many employees who refuse to return to work in corporate headquarters on a daily basis, because of the advantages they enjoy at home, and therefore we see that many companies depend, when inviting employees to return to their workplaces, on the “hybrid” work method, which combines Working from home and working from the office, indicating that even this method of work will not last long, as during the year 2024 we will witness a complete return of employees to the traditional work system, which requires daily attendance at workplaces.

A previous report by “McKinsey Global Institute” had indicated that the “remote work” approach could erase about $ 800 billion from the value of office buildings in major cities, by 2030, with the decline in companies’ need for office space.

Raja Khaled, an expert in employment affairs, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy” that although companies realize that “telework” saves them large amounts of money allocated for office space expenses and rents, they preferred to ask their employees to return to their work. From the workplace, because the cost of rents and expenses resulting from the employee’s presence in the workplace are much lower than the cost that the company’s performance will cause if the employees stay in their homes.

And Khaled adds that the request of the “Zoom” company, which contributed to the spread of the “work from home” approach, of its employees to return to work from the company’s headquarters, actually indicates that the “remote work” revolution has officially died, as the company has already indicated that reducing distraction What work teams are exposed to, requires a return to the office, and this confirms that the presence of the work team under the direct management of a strict official, who manages, monitors, motivates skills and corrects errors, makes employees more engaged and productive in their work, as this approach is the guarantor of business success and innovations.