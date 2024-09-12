On more than one occasion, social scientists have diagnosed that the strongest party in Peru is the anti-Fujimorist party, and that this is one of the main reasons why Keiko, his heir with the most political ambitions, has been unable to become president. In the last three elections, the polls widely favoured the leader of Fuerza Popular, but the opposition force always appeared at the last minute to vote and defeat her at the polls by a narrow margin. As could be foreseen, the death of the patriarch of the Fujimoris has once again divided Peru, rekindling old tensions.

Although Keiko Fujimori announced the news, those close to her have indicated that the family will only make a statement on Thursday. President Dina Boluarte has not made any direct statements, but the Executive used its official accounts to offer its condolences. “God have him in his glory and may he rest in peace,” they wrote on X. The President of the Council of Ministers, Gustavo Adrianzén, did the same while participating in an event: “We will soon begin coordination actions with the family to find out what their wishes will be regarding the funeral of the former president.”

Various media outlets have raised the question: how will the man who governed Peru during a bloody decade, plagued by human rights violations, be remembered? Former parliamentarian Luz Salgado, one of his longest-standing supporters, has said: “He has left a mark on the hearts of those who are grateful. He was not afraid to confront terrorism at the cost of his health and freedom.” Patricia Juárez, congresswoman for Fuerza Popular, added: “His legacy was to bring us peace and reverse the economic crisis. His works are all over the country.”

Alberto Fujimori carried out a self-coup in April 1992, closed Congress, established a new political Constitution and, with it, a regime where, in the name of combating terrorism, massacres were committed, institutions were captured and the press was bought.

Political scientist Gonzalo Banda points out that Fujimori left this world without asking for forgiveness and without making any gesture towards the victims despite having been found guilty as the indirect author of the massacres in La Cantuta and Barrios Altos. “He never repented, neither before the country nor before the families who suffered under his regime. An unrepentant autocrat, he gave birth to the truncated liberal reforms that modernised the country, although he destroyed democracy along the way.” The Colina paramilitary group, directed by his advisor Vladimiro Montesinos, murdered and made around fifty people disappear.

One fact that has not gone unnoticed is that Alberto Fujimori died at the same age and on the same date as Abimael Guzmán, leader of the terrorist group Sendero Luminoso: September 11 at the age of 86. While Guzmán died in prison in 2021, Fujimori died at home, with his family, after being released in December 2023 due to a questioned pardon, having served 16 of the 25 years to which he had been sentenced. “In an incredible and symbolic coincidence, Alberto Fujimori and Abimael Guzmán die on the same day. Anniversaries forever crossed in the history of the Peruvian and South American tragedy,” noted the writer Katya Adaui, winner of the 2023 Peru National Prize for Literature.

Sociologist and former congresswoman Indira Huilca, whose father, a union leader, was assassinated in 1992 amidst that wave of violence, has commented angrily on Fujimori’s death. “A murderer and one of the most corrupt dictators in the world died. He was sentenced for the struggle of millions of Peruvians who brought down the dictatorship. He was released from prison thanks to the mafia that now governs. Not a minute of silence, general repudiation.”

It remains to be seen how Dina Boluarte’s government will deal with Fujimori’s death. According to a Supreme Decree, in the case of former presidents, the national flag must be flown at half-mast and an official mourning period must be declared on the day of the burial. The funeral procession must be led by the head of state, the Armed Forces will pay him honors and his remains could be laid to rest in the Cathedral of Lima. Some citizen groups have suggested the possibility of marching so that these protocols are not followed. The polarization will not rest.

International silence

There were no international condolences for Fujimori. More than two hours after the death of the former president, no Latin American government had published any statement, a common gesture in diplomacy. Neither current nor former presidents highlighted the departure of the autocrat. Fujimori was an uncomfortable character, convicted of crimes against humanity and instigator of a self-coup.

