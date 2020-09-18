Sara arrived in Goa to celebrate her 25th birthday Sara Ali Khan went to Goa to celebrate her birthday. Goa did not go alone but with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara shared many beautiful pictures of this trip, in which she was seen enjoying from cycling to pur. It is being told that Sara will return to shooting for ‘Atrangi Re’ in October.

Deepika Padukone also reached Goa Earlier this month, Deepika Padukone arrived in Goa to shoot Shakun Batra’s untitled film. Produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The shoot was earlier to be held in Sri Lanka, which is now happening in Goa due to pandemic.

Karan Johar came out with the whole family Karan Johar also left for Goa after the lockdown life. He was accompanied by both his children and mother Hiro Johar. It is being told that Karan Johar went there in Sicily for his work. However, this business destination also seems to be a favorite holiday holiday spot.

Varun Dhawan is also in Goa with Natasha Varun Dhawan also left for Goa after lockdown with his lady love Natasha Dalal. Varun also posted a picture of this holiday with Natasha. Let us know that Varun and Natasha were going to get married this year but due to Kovid, the whole plan has been changed.

Ishaan and Ananya Pandey Recently Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey also appeared at the airport leaving for Goa. Both arrived there for the promotion of their upcoming film ‘Khali Yellow’. Both shared some pictures of the Goa outing.

After the opening of New Normal and Lockdown during Corona, either the Bollywood stars are returning to shooting or many of them are leaving for Hollywood. A long list of such Bollywood stars is being prepared, who are going on a trip to Goa. While Sara Ali Khan celebrated her birthday in Goa, Deepika left for Goa for her shoot. Come, see what stars are doing in Goa.