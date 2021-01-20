Santa Cruz deputy Pablo González will have the responsibility of overcoming the fall suffered by YPF, as indicated in the ruling party. The action of the oil company dropped from US $ 10 to US $ 4 in one year, although the trend also reached the main energy companies in the world, which are scoring significant losses.

The company is at its lowest investment levels since 2012, with record losses, a complex debt restructuring underway and a plan to downsize its endowment. The pandemic still causes fuel sales are lower than a year ago.

The position of president of YPF also generates different views inside the company. Some believe that it must occupy a role more protocol, leaving management in the hands of the CEO, while others envision him as a dealmaker with other companies and governments.

“González comes from a oil province and he is a worker. He is from kidney K and is willing to reach agreements. In past conflicts that there were (between the company and the workers), he made an effort to be conciliatory, “observes an insider of the company, which heralds a good relationship between the head of the oil company and Fernández de Kirchner. The vice president will have the confidence in González that he does not have with Nielsen, as described.

An opposition legislator also highlights that González worked on projects for YPF to have more local suppliers, such as SMEs, in the localities where it operates.

González was a student of the Diploma in Hydrocarbons Law at the Austral University, directed by Francisco Romano. He received the title in November 2020. Romano, is an Energy partner at the PAGBAM law firm and was Chevron’s legal director for Latin America.

Gonzalez is among the most critical of Mauricio Macri’s management. “It was a national policy destined to erode what was the province of Santa Cruz. Someday, many years from now, I am going to write a book with the story of the meeting of Alicia (Kirchner, governor) with (Mauricio) Macri, where I was present. The tension that existed. The things that were said. The silences. The atmosphere, it will be a very good book, “he told Tiempo Sur.

“The Río Turbio thing, they wanted to close it, if they return in 2023 they will close it,” he specified in relation to the coal deposit that carries a monumental expense based on the results achieved. In that same report, he questioned the indebtedness and marked a supposed favoritism of Macri for the works in the city of Buenos Aires.