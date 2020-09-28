‘Sanju’ Ranbir Kapoor did it in director Rajkumar’s Hirani’s film ‘Sanju’. He surprised everyone with his best performance in this film. The film was a veteran actor Sanjay Dutt biopic. On seeing the film, the audience felt that Sanjay Dutt himself was acting. The film grossed Rs 334.57 crore.

‘This youthness is crazy’ Ranbir Kapoor’s romantic drama film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ is one of his hit films. He was also cast in the film with Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is very popular among the youth. The film grossed Rs 177.99 crore at the box office.

‘Aye Dil Hai Hard’ In the 2016 film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, Ranbir Kapoor worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma. The film did well at the box office despite a mixed response from the critics. The film had a business of 106.48 crores.

‘Barfi’ Ranbir Kapoor acted in director Anurag Basu’s film Barfi. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film released in 2012 also had Priyanka Chopra and Ileana Dikruz. The film was selected by India for the Best Foreign Language Film nomination for the 85th Academy Award. The film grossed Rs 105.57 crore.

‘Politics’ Ranbir Kapoor worked in director Prakash Jha’s 2010 film ‘Rajneeti’. Ajay Devgan, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah were also in this political drama. The film grossed Rs 92.37 crore at the box office.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor (28 September) is celebrating his 38th birthday on Monday. He has made a distinct identity in the industry with his strong performance and has not looked back since he made his debut. Ranbir Kapoor’s fans are congratulating him on social media. Ranbir Kapoor has given many blockbuster films in his career. Let’s take a look at the highest grossing movies at the box office …