The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, receives the national president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in La Moncloa, on April 7, 2022, in Madrid (Spain). Alberto Ortega – Europa Press Alberto Ortega – Europa Press (Europa Press)

Almost three hours of conversation gave enough to verify that the two interlocutors respect each other, they can look each other frankly in the eye and even confide in each other. President Pedro Sánchez and the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, had that impression after the meeting they held on Thursday at the Palacio de la Moncloa. Another thing is politics. The respective interests, the conditions of each one and the deep conviction that they are political adversaries, without palliatives, will force them to keep their swords raised. They play the most: to be Government or to be in the opposition.

The meeting on April 7 between the socialist leader and the PP leader ended without specific agreements, but it was not useless. The entire stage of Pablo Casado was characterized by the absolute disqualification of the Government’s action. Nothing extraordinary. The forms did screech due to the personal insults and, perhaps the most dangerous, the constant sowing of doubts about the legitimacy of the coalition government.

Those doubts about the legitimacy of Pedro Sánchez’s exercise will not be spread by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, president of the Government of Galicia for 13 years. He is regional president, and representative of the State in the community of Galicia, until a few weeks, and Sánchez is the legitimate president of the Government voted by the Congress of Deputies. “It is not a certain Sánchez, he is the president of the Government.” This sentence from popular sources differentiates the Casadist triennium from the beginning of the stage of Núñez Feijóo. It is not little, but there is not much more.

Saved the forms, it is time for Sánchez and Feijóo to get into the matter. Yes, there are possibilities of restarting the CGPJ negotiation, but it is not an issue that Feijóo is passionate about. Nor what awaits them from this Monday. It will not be a comfortable day for the conservative leader when Vox’s entry into an autonomous government chaired by the PP is inaugurated in Castilla y León. It is the probable beginning of a batch of coalitions of that color after the regional and municipal elections in May of next year. The PSOE will put this reality at the forefront of its political discourse as a wake-up call to citizens opposed to having Vox in the decision-making of a community, in a town hall and, later, in the Government of the Nation. The result in the first round of the French elections this Sunday, with the centrist Emmanuel Macron and the far-right Marine Le Pen going to the second, give argumentative support to the discourse of the Spanish left. If the European social democracy and liberals hold their breath before the ghost of the extreme right, it was not going to be less in Spain. Feijóo was always proud of the zero impact of the message, the proclamations and the leaders of Vox in Galicia. Now, he has to digest and assume that the Spanish far-right party does have a prestige in most of Spain. Without them, the PP may not be able to govern. By conviction, there are not many in the PP who want that alliance, emphasize popular sources. The challenge of the PP is not to need Vox in municipalities and autonomous communities; Abascal’s is that they need them, without departing from the objective of surpassing the popular ones.

The fledgling alliance of the right and the extreme right, which the PSOE will invoke, will have an immediate response from Núñez Feijóo. He never had much need to go to the slipstream of his party’s national discourse on “the Government of communists, independentists and bilduetarras”, as has been coined in all the arguments of the PP. He does have it now. The Galician leader will respond to the socialists for his audacity in criticizing the PP with Vox when they govern thanks to the communists and those who do not believe in Spain, according to advances in the popular ranks.

There can be no truce between Sánchez and Feijóo. Yes, some agreements because the new leader wants to show that his party belongs to the State and the Government and, therefore, in a situation of extreme gravity in which Spain is immersed, he cannot refuse everything. If it seems to you that the economic proposal of the decree of measures on the consequences of the war is insufficient, it will be strange that the PP goes to the annals of Congress with a no in the vote. Perhaps, he will refrain, they calibrate in the PP, where a document with economic proposals for this situation is being prepared. So there was no such proposal at Feijóo’s meeting with Sánchez, according to La Moncloa. The tax cut speech, in general, and personal income tax in particular, is flatly rejected by the Government although they await that document and that proposal to analyze it with the predisposition to throw it to the ground.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Beyond the illusion that Feijóo has awakened in the ranks of the right, which is not little, he does not see a path of roses. Vox will not allow it and the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has revived the discourse that there is no agreement with the Sánchez government.