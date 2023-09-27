Foldable cell phones were around more than 20 years ago. Now it also works with smartphones. We present five devices that differ in form and function. Not everyone likes it.

MIt is becoming more and more common, even if its market share is still small at around one percent: foldable smartphones, known as foldables, are in fashion. Sales figures are skyrocketing, and more and more manufacturers are delivering attractive devices. Flip cell phones have been around since the 90s, the Star Tac and Razr from Motorola being legendary.

In the smartphone age, they are being revived in two designs. Firstly as clamshell models in the format of a nougat wafer. When folded they are only half the height of a conventional smartphone, but when opened they reveal a full screen. They fit comfortably in your pocket, and usually even have an external display that provides information about new messages. They are a hit with the public, prices start at around 700 euros.