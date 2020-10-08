Corona infection cases in the country have crossed the figure of more than 6.8 million. However, along with this, life is also coming back on track, but the danger is increasing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the ‘Unite to Fight Corona’ camp for solidarity in the war with Corona. This # Unite2FightCorona camp of PM Modi has also got the support of Bollywood stars. From Salman Khan to Kangana Ranaut, we have given the message of social distancing under this mass movement. Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, ‘Do just three things in this difficult watch: keep a distance of 6 feet, wear a mask and sanitize and wash your hands. Let us implement Prime Minister Modi’s mass movement against Corona. Jai Hind.’ Kangana Ranaut also shook step by step in this mass movement, tweeting, ‘There have been many setbacks around the world due to the Corona crisis, but there is a possibility. It can unite us better than ever. Let’s take an oath # Unite2FightCorona. ‘ Rakulpreet Singh also shared PM Modi’s tweet, writing, ‘There are three weapons to be safe – one to wear a mask, the other to wash your hands, and the third to follow social distancing. Come, join the PM’s call for a fight against Kovid. Protect yourself and your family. # Unite2FightCorona! ‘ Apart from these, Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and R.K. Stars like Madhavan have also appealed to people to join this mass movement.