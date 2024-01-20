Absolute protagonist

Can one become the sporting point of reference of a country at 61 years of age, after having already won everything several times, with nothing left to prove and with the sole desire to continue doing what we like most? Yes señor. For information call the telephone at Carlos Sainzwho entered the sixth decade of his life a year ago and winner yesterday for the fourth time in his career of the Dakar rally.

An even more legendary feat because obtained with the fourth different manufacturer, the Audi, which had never before managed to impose itself in the race between the dunes. So in Spain, for once, no football or basketball or tennis, the attention of sports newspapers has shifted entirely to the world of motors and in particular on rallies.

Dreams have no age

In fact, all the main Iberian newspapers have dedicated their opening to “big size“, as he defines it Brand, underlining the many triumphs with different cars and the record of being the youngest winner in history. On the four successes in his career he plays the opening of the game in a fun way Sports Worldwhich replaces the 'a' in Sainz with the number of his victories in the toughest off-road race on the planet.

For AS finally the Audi standard bearer is a real one conqueror of worldsso much so as to deserve the title of “Sainz of Arabia“. Even El PaisSpain's main political and general newspaper, ed El Mundoinsert on the front page the result collected by the liveliest 'old man' on the planet, capable of reminding everyone that the identity card has little to do with the possibility of performing legendary featseven in sport.