Everyone, sometime, they ran out of chips. Or they saw the sad “insufficient balance” when swiping through a video game. It was time to watch others play. And there many realized: the canopies of the arcades are true works of art.

The market for canopies is quite particular and had, since the 80s, a more or less marked circuit: from outside the country the platelets (PCBs) arrived with the games, but that got into a cabinet, the classic cabinet that contained the controls and the monitor with the game. And all that was assembled in Argentina.

Above that was the typical marquee that identified the game. And although many times it had to do, in effect, with the game in question, in other cases they were generic.

Locally, Ana Maria Malagamba is an icon of these works. His art, headed by the historical video games it is absolutely unmistakable. And she inspired generations of artists.

The most viewed marquee in the arcades of the 90s, made by Ana María Malagamba. Photo Magazine Replay

Thus, there were many designers, some better known than others. And today a few are also engaged in this work. One of them is Fernando Escola, a designer in Audiovisual Communication from the University of Morón, collector, fan of retro games.

So much so that he collected the legacy of Malagamba to make his own interpretations of the games, taking their historical logos.

Tetris, Wonder Boy, Cadillacs and Dinosaurs. Iconic titles that in the form of puzzles, platformers or beat ’em ups flooded the arcades, in Argentina known as “fichines”.

Now all this work is available to buy in a book, or to download completely in PDF, free (here), which he could do with a crowdfunding.

So alive is the retro market that, in just one month, he raised the money he needed to edit the work.

The designer spoke with Clarion about your project.

Mortal Koombat II, a fighting classic released in 1993. Credit Fernando Escola

─What canopies does the book have? Where were they originally?

─The project started as a compilation of my work redesigning video game canopies for the company Sacoa. My idea was to be able to bring together in a single book the work of more than three years in which I was doing redesigns and original designs for video game marquees, graphics and other work related to machines of entertainment. In this specific case, I only dedicated myself to gathering those works, so that all the designs that are in the book are for Argentina and for a single company.

─How did you “rebuild” them, that is, where did you get them from?

─When I was commissioned to do a job for a specific game, possibly I already knew it and defined what kind of canopy to make: if inspired by the original but with current elements, or one that represent the game in some known scene or iconic that players can immediately identify.

Then I looked for the material on the internet, many times having to redraw or vectorize pieces so that the quality, when printed, is perfect and is not noticeable at any time without definition or pixels.

Rygar, a 1986 Tecmo platformer. Credit Fernando Escola

─How is the research work you do for your job?

─Every game or machine is different. In some cases the material is abundant (as in Mario Bros) or in other cases the material is super scarce and you have to feed yourself with manuals, instructions, frames of the game, or any other element that you can rescue to get a marquee that represents well the play and be eye-catching.

There are people who want to decorate their playroom with video game marquees. And those are the ones looking for old canopies, even the ones I make too.

There is a certain collectibles more than anything like an art item to decorate a wall. Or for those who have an arcade in their homes. Fernando Escola Designer

Tetris, immortal (1984) and arcade classic. Credit Fernando Escola

─How did Ana María Malagamba’s work influence you? Were there other well-known designers in the environment?

─Ana María was a reference, and is remembered with much affection and nostalgia, since her designs transport us to our childhood and adolescence.

There were a few more illustrators or designers. For example, Sacoa had their own illustrator in the 80s and it was exclusive to them. Unfortunately I do not have the name, but his works are only seen in the original Sacoa canopies from the 80s. Every video game room needed canopies, since the machines were always assembled in the country, since from outside only came the plate. The rest of the components were national.

Toki, from 1989. Credit Fernando Escola

─What period are the canopies you worked on?

─The originals that I redesigned are from many periods, ranging from the 80s to current machines. And my work in Sacoa was from 2017 to 2020, even before the start of the pandemic I made some designs for them. Then due to the pandemic, the video game rooms were closed. However, a new client (Esteban) contacted me to redesign 22 canopies and graphics for their machines in Marcos Paz, with which I was busy working until recently.

Cadillacs and Dinosaurs, a 1992 Capcom beat ’em up, based on the Xenozic Tales comic. Credit Fernando Escola

─The pinballs they do seem designed entirely outside by the developers, for example, Williams. How is the system in this case?

─The universe of pinballs it shares with the universe of videogames only that they are in the same room. But they are super different worlds. From users, to manufacturing, maintenance, everything, pinballs are super complex to keep in good condition, since they have elements of electronics, computing and mechanics. Not counting on the natural physical wear of plastics, rubber, wood, and countless other components that make up a pinball. There are people who do restorations but they are in high demand and in short supply, which means that their work has a long wait and a high cost. Then there are those who “customize” the pinballs to their liking, but they are always from abroad, entirely, designed and manufactured mostly in USA, then here it is given maintenance.

─How did you get into this world?

─I am a Designer in Audiovisual Communication, I graduated in 2002 from the University of Morón but I had never worked as a designer, until 2017. vintage video game collector and by decantation I end up being gamer. I always liked videogames and especially the covers, the graphics, and all the illustration. I always paid special attention to those details. So going to this other world was not so complicated but rather organic.

Spider-Man, from Marvel. Credit Fernando Escola

Snow Bros, a fun classic from 1990. Credit Fernando Escola

Taito’s Football Champ was released in 1992. Credit Fernando Escola