Renzo Costa He is one of the most successful businessmen in Peru. His mother founded a brand with his name dedicated to the production of leather goods; But, later, the company implemented the line of high-end chocolates for the firm. Now, the current director, Renzo Costadebuts with another quite unexpected field: the world of pizzas.

How much are Renzo Costa’s pizzas?

Pomodoro Coast It is the businessman’s new business and has quite affordable prices: They vary from S/9.90 to S/13.90 in pizza cuts, and the pastas do not reach S/17.00. In addition, it has offers that include carbonated drinks. For example, a cut of pizza plus two garlic breads and 300 ml soda has the price of S/16.90.

Cuts at Renzo Costa’s pizzeria. Photo: Instagram

Where is Renzo Costa’s pizzeria, Pomodoro Costa, located?

Combos at Renzo Costa’s pizzeria. Photo: Instagram

One day after its inauguration, the brand already has three headquarters, as can be seen on its Instagram account: North Plaza, Real Plaza Pro and Main Square.

What did Renzo Costa say after the opening of his pizzeria?

The businessman pointed out to Trome: “It’s a dream that I had. I have always liked gastronomy and Peruvian-Italian food. For work I go to Italy often and I saw the interesting concept of ‘prompt pasta’, which It is fast food, but quality. “I started working on that project three years ago and we have modules in Plaza Norte and Pro, but this is our first large restaurant, 170 square meters.”