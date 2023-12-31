Give us today our daily controversy. Between verbal brawls, back and forth in the Chamber and on social media, prank calls and government slips, it cannot be said that 2023 in Italian politics was boring. Many, many disputes that characterized the first year of life of the Meloni government and the centre-right majority. But the opposition did not miss anything either.

The time machine takes us back to January 31, when the first major political storm of this madman breaks out in the Montecitorio Chamber 2023. During the examination of the bill to establish the Anti-Mafia Commission, Giovanni Donzelli of Fratelli d'Italia takes the floor and attacks some parliamentarians of the Democratic Party for having visited Alfredo Cospito, detained under 41bis, in prison, citing conversations between the anarchist and two exponents of 'Ndrangheta and Camorra. The vice president of Copasir cites as a source “documents that are present at the Ministry of Justice”. Then the undersecretary of Via Arenula Andrea Delmastro, a party colleague and Donzelli's roommate, revealed that he had provided the Fdi deputy with the information on Cospito reported in the speech in the Chamber. “Nothing classified,” Delmastro points out. The Rome Gup does not think so and sends the undersecretary to trial on charges of revealing official secrets, despite the fact that the Prosecutor's Office had reiterated its request for no further proceedings.

The affair will have repercussions on a political level, as well as on a judicial level. The Dems feel offended by Donzelli's words (“the Democratic Party must declare whether he is with the State or with the mafiosi”) and asks for the establishment of an Honorary Jury. The special commission chaired by the five-star Sergio Costa expressed its opinion in March, decreeing that Donzelli's statements did not damage the honorability of the PD deputies. But the brawl only partially subsides.

With a leap in time we arrive at a few days ago, when the leader of the 5 Star Movement invoked the Honorary Jury – this time against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Giuseppe Conteangry with the Prime Minister for what she declared in the Chamber in the session of 12 December. Regarding the ESM ratification process, Meloni had accused the former tenant of Palazzo Chigi of having given his consent “without a parliamentary mandate” and “one day after resigning, when he was only in office for current affairs”. Statements “detrimental to my personal honour”, denounces Conte, who takes pen and paper and writes to the President of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana asking for censorship of Meloni's words.

But the government's road from January to December is paved with controversy. The first resignations in the Meloni executive were recorded in February with the timely step back of the undersecretary of Fdi at the University, Augusta Montaruli, after the conviction for the so-called “crazy spending” in Piedmont. The deputy will subsequently console herself with the position of vice-president of the Rai Supervisory Commission. The dramatic shipwreck off Cutror on the night between 25 and 26 February represents one of the most difficult moments for the Meloni government, accused of not having done enough to save the 94 migrants who drowned. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi ends up on the bench of the 'defendants', whose 'head' the opposition is calling for. The Fdi leader locks down the owner of the Interior Ministry, points the finger at Frontex (“no emergency communication has arrived from them”) and convenes an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers in Cutro, where a further anti-smuggler crackdown will be launched.

In the gallery of controversies of the '23 year, a place of honor goes to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida, which ended up under a hail of criticism for a series of memorable gaffes. Above all, the reference to “ethnic substitution” in a speech during a Cisal conference focused on the theme of the birth rate decline – a position linked by opposition representatives to the theories of white supremacism – but above all the case of the “special stop ” to Ciampino of the Frecciarossa train on which Meloni's brother-in-law was traveling in November, a request which according to Lollobrigida was part of the “normal activity” of his ministry, as the minister himself will say in the Chamber in response to a parliamentary question.

Another Fdi minister, the head of Tourism, ends up in the opposition's sights Daniela Santanchè, after the report on the management of the companies Visibilia and Ki Group: Santanchè is the founder of the former, and she was a partner of the latter. For some of these events, linked in particular to Visibilia, the Milan Prosecutor's Office opens an investigation into false accounting and bankruptcy on Santanchè, who rejects all the accusations and speaking in the Senate in July speaks of a “hate campaign ” in his regards. The novel on the stormy relationship between government and judiciary is enriched with a new, crucial chapter when on November 26th in an interview with Corriere della Sera the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto raises the alarm about the “judicial opposition”, which in the opinion of the co-founder of Fdi would represent “the only great danger” for the centre-right executive. Called to report to the Chamber, Crosetto reiterates his concerns “regarding some trends” in the judiciary “which I see emerging not in a Carbonaro way but in a very evident way”.

A small step back in time takes us back to October, when the case broke out Iolanda Apostolico, civil judge of the Catania court 'guilty' of not having validated the detention of a migrant in the CPR, thus disapplying the government's delegated decree which provided for the payment of a bail of 5 thousand euros. In a post on Facebook Meloni says she is “shocked” by the sentence, then the Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini takes it upon himself to put the load at 90: the secretary of the League first dusts off old social media posts by Apostolico in support of the Open Arms NGO, then publishes a video from 2018 in which the magistrate is seen taking part in a protest march against the then 'yellow-green' government which was preventing the disembarkation of migrants from the Diciotti ship.

But the list of controversies certainly does not end here. In March they cause discussion the utterances of the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, who on the Libero podcast defines Via Rasella as “a far from noble page of the Resistance” because “those killed were a musical band of semi-retired people and not SS Nazis”. An uproar breaks out which forces the second highest official in the state to apologise. A few weeks pass and in April, with Liberation Day around the corner, La Russa returns, stating that “anti-fascism is not in the Constitution”. Even in this case the opposition arises and the former National Alliance must rectify. Added to the 'collection' are the recent reflections of the President of the Senate on the reduction of the powers of the Head of State “not foreseen by the Charter”. The scheme is similar to the previous ones: the conflict heats up and La Russa takes it out on those who have misunderstood the meaning of his reasoning for “constitutional illiteracy”.

At the beginning of November the audio of the prank call organized by two Russian comedians, Vovan and Lexus, against Prime Minister Meloni. In the conversation – which dates back to September 18 – the two jokers (accused of being close to the Kremlin secret services) pretend to be the leader of the African Union, showing all the flaws in the security system of Italian diplomacy. The hoax sends Meloni into a rage and embarrasses Palazzo Chigi: the one who loses his place is the head of the diplomatic office, Francesco Maria Talò, who takes responsibility for what happened by taking a step back.

How can we not mention, then, the 'telenovela' between Matteo Renzi and Carlo Calenda resulted in the rift between the parliamentary groups of Italia Viva and Azione; or Beppe Grillo's attacks against Giulia Bongiorno, Northern League senator and lawyer of the girl who accuses the comedian's son, Ciro, of sexual violence: “He holds rallies in front of the courts where there is a case behind closed doors”, the attack of M5S guarantor, guest of Fabio Fazio on 'Che tempo che fa'.

On several occasions the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, ends up at the center of controversyand: for example, when he reveals that he avails himself of the advice of an armochromist for the choice of clothes to wear and then when he declines the invitation of Fratelli d'Italia to the Atreju party (“I wouldn't have anything black to wear…” ). MThe 'palm' for controversy of the year probably goes to the Andrea Giambruno affair, former partner of Giorgia Meloni left on 'worldwide' view via social media by the Prime Minister after the embarrassing scandals spread by 'Striscia la Notizia'. A breakup that was almost as talked about as the one between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi.

(by Antonio Atte)