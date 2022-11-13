Driving in the dark of night to there‘north exit of Syracuse, just after Viale Scala Greca, take l‘ex state road 114 in the Targia district, the only access and escape route west of the city.

Beyond the window, glittering lights of structures as tall as skyscrapers glide. To a little girl, it might look like a smaller version of Manhattan, but poisonous fumes come out of those buildings and spread throughout the city.‘air and in the sea, polluting everyone’s lives‘around.

It is the Isab Lukoil petrochemical center, the second largest d‘Italy is the fifth in Europe. The complex occupies a‘area of ​​about three million square meters and extends between the Sicilian municipalities of Augusta, Priolo Gargallo and Melilli. It has over 300 tanks for the storage of crude oil and manages three pontoons for oil tankers and gas carriers: two in the port of Augusta and one in the bay of Santa Panagia, in Syracuse. L‘plant ended up at the center of a video investigation published by The Wall Street Journalwhich highlights how l‘American embargo on Russian oil is circumvented by several US companies through some refineries, including precisely there‘Isab Lukoil. And all in a perfectly legal way.

Market habits

This type of triangulation is possible due to an established custom on the international market for which petrol and other petroleum derivatives take the name d‘origin of the country in which they are refined and not of the one they come from. The United States can legitimately import Russian crude oil, because being processed in Sicily, it magically transforms into a Made in Italy product. The Wall Street Journal tracked the tankers that delivered the refined products from Syracuse to seven different buyers, in 13 different locations, including the Exxon terminal near Houston and in New Jersey. Most of the gasoline was then also delivered to Texas, at the Magellan terminal, an energy products company. These facts mark a flaw in the American sanctioning system, which had imposed a blockade on oil and gas coming from Moscow on March 8th.

L‘Isab Lukoil, on the other hand, would not have evaded any Russian sanctions, since in‘Eurozone l‘Moscow’s oil embargo will not go into effect until 5 December. This week he left there‘last shipment of Russian crude oil directed to all‘address of the Lukoil of Syracuse. It will arrive in about two weeks and it will be there‘last to be refined, then a big question mark will open up for the 10 thousand people – almost all with single-income families – who work in the petrochemical center. The risk is that of facing the redundancy fund, the reduction of‘activity or even switching off the‘plant.

Without alternatives

Before Moscow invaded there‘Ukraine, l‘Isab Lukoil bought crude oil from producers around the world: between 20 and 30 percent came from Russia, while 70 percent came from other suppliers, mainly from the Black Sea, the Middle East and the‘Africa. However, when the war broke out and the first sanctions against the Kremlin were adopted, Italian and European banks stopped granting credit and guarantees to the Sicilian refinery. Just because of the “gray area ”where the property is located‘plant.

L‘Isab Lukoil does not fall within the perimeter of companies affected by the European sanctions against Russia. He’s a‘a legally Italian company with a Swiss component, Litasco, which is however 100% controlled by‘Austrian subsidiary of the Russian giant. However, despite Lukoil being the second largest Russian oil company – after the state-owned Rosneft – it is not affected by US or European sanctions. So much so that the‘the company still operates – with its own distributors – in eleven American federal states. To date, the‘Isab of Syracuse imports 93 per cent of Russian gas, the remainder is Kazakh. L‘disruption of credit lines did not allow the refinery to buy crude oil elsewhere, but only from Moscow.

The need to maintain high production levels has significantly increased Russian oil imports: a growth of 143 percent in the first half of 2022. A paradox in a period in which the‘Europe cut its purchases in order not to finance Putin’s war.

Uncertain future

But now what will happen to all‘Isab Lukoil? “We are already over the deadline, just over 20 days from the deadline of 5 December”, he explains to TPI the general secretary of the CGIL in Syracuse, Roberto Alosi. “This is the reason why, at least six months ago, as trade union organizations CGIL CISL and UIL we had already asked the previous government to promulgate the letter of insurance to the banking system that was supposed to unblock the credit lines interrupted at the‘Isab. L‘current government has finally sent the so-called banking system “comfort letter “. It is a preparatory step for tackling the problem, that is: what will we do after December 5th? ».

The technical times to prepare nationalization or transfer solutions‘plant would require lengthy legislative and bureaucratic steps and it seems that l‘the only temporary solution is a bridging measure that gives a few months of respite to save a collapsing situation. A patch, in‘waiting to find a cure for a much larger wound.

«We have declared the general strike of the‘industrial area for Friday 18 November and we called the whole city to demonstrate, as we are convinced that it is not only necessary to restore the full functionality of Lukoil. But we believe that this hub has all the conditions to guarantee the future of our industrial district, looking at decarbonised products, the energy transition and the European objectives of‘agenda 2030 », concludes Alosi.

«Syracuse has all the conditions to become one of the most important renewable energy hubs in the Mediterranean basin. We want to bring the strong pressure of a territory that claims to be put on top of the government‘political agenda of this government ”.