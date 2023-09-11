Another pre-Laguna Seca shot

The sudden change of project by Alex Palou, who refused the place in McLaren for the next season, preferring to continue his experience in Chip Ganassi’s team, he has opened the doors to a new entry in Woking for the next season, even more so after the departure of Felix Rosenqvist in Meyer Shank Racing for 2024, recently made official. In recent weeks, rumors about the possible arrival of David Malukas as a new member of the team, and so it happened.

The 2024 McLaren line-up is completed

McLaren has in fact announced the definitive hiring of the American driver, who has signed a multi-year contract taking the place originally assigned to Palou. In this way, Malukas will contest his last weekend at the wheel of the team Dale Coyne Racing at Laguna Secato then be added to the McLaren line-up which will field, together with him, Alexander Rossi and Pato O’Ward, with the trio participating in the next championship full-time.

Can’t wait to be racing with Arrow McLaren! WE ARE PAPAYA🧡 pic.twitter.com/T4Dowlz6Kr — David Malukas (@malukasdavid) September 8, 2023

The first statements as a McLaren driver

“I can’t wait to race Papaya next season – declared Malukas, who in IndyCar boasts two podiums both achieved on the Madison oval – McLaren has been a threat to top contenders all season, and I’m excited to join the team to see what their Chevrolets can do. Pato and Alexander both know what it takes to win, so it will be fun to race alongside them and learn from them.”. To these words, the first as a McLaren driver, were added those of Gavin WardDirector of Arrow McLaren: “We were extremely impressed with how quickly David was able to get into IndyCar – he has declared – at 21 he is already one of the strongest drivers on ovals, and his competitiveness on road courses has constantly improved. This speed, combined with an excellent attitude and work ethic, makes us excited to have him on the team.”