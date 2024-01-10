Genoa – Il pain, fear, anger but also gratitude towards his family, who did not abandon him even for an instant in the darkest days of his life. The Genoese rapper Alessandro Prampi, aka TenTieM, who turned 23 last December, returns to the music scene with a new song, “NOI”, released today on YouTube. Bar after bar, the artist, originally from Lavagna, puts to music the suffering of the days spent in hospital following a terrible car accident, thus tracing an artistic path, a symbol of resilience and attachment to life. “I thought I was dying then I woke up while I couldn't see your eyes then I touched you, seven lives like cats I'm back…”, sings in the new song Prampi, already author of “MTVM”, with the collaboration of the rapper Cromo, and “4 August”, available on the main streaming platforms with the production of Noiser and the record label Shake Records.

The passion for music, and the rap genre in particular, has always been there, but it becomes something more intense after the accident which represents a real watershed in the life of Prampi, now employed in a bakery in Chiavari and until a few years ago a rugby player , with the role of scrum half, of Pro Recco, of the national under 17-18 team and, abroad, of Marist FC of Nelson, New Zealand. Despite his young age, his life presents him with the toughest game to play. Not on a green rugby field but in a hospital bed in September 2021 when he was seriously injured in a car accident, which occurred near Casarza, which brought him close to death. After the first aid received at the Lavagna hospital, Alessandro was urgently transferred to the San Martino hospital in Genoa in rather critical conditions: he had around forty fractures on his face and a serious trauma to his left eye. He remains in a coma for about a week and wakes up with a totally disfigured face and impaired vision in his left eye.

“I was operated by the maxillofacial surgery team led by Professor Guido Moscato, whom I thank as well as all the healthcare and medical staff. And the least I could do, they saved my life. There isn't a day in which I don't think about how much the doctors have done for me,” says Alessandro who has undergone about ten surgeries so far. “After the accident everything changed: I had to start from scratch, starting with gestures that we often take for granted. It was really hard, my body responded to the therapies, my head didn't: I experienced a strong moment of emotional fragility.”

In hospital, where he remained for almost a month, he found comfort in music which helps him soothe the suffering and fears that distress him: “Music is refuge and strength. It helped me get out of paranoia, fears, anger and loneliness. I realized that by writing I was able to free my emotions and so the first two songs were born and now the third, Noi, in which I sing about the sensations I felt when I woke up in hospital and above all I thank my parents and my sister for always being by my side.” , adds Alessandro, deeply affected by what happened. “I don't want and can't waste this second opportunity – he concludes – I try to do everything I can as best as I can and I hope with my verses to give courage and strength to those who find themselves living an experience similar to mine”.